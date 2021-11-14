Best Galaxy S10 accessories Android Central 2021

If you've still got the Samsung Galaxy S10, you should upgrade the accessories you use with your Samsung phone. From cases to chargers to mounts, grips, screen protectors, headphones, and more, there's a whole galaxy of accessories to explore, and as seasoned Galaxy travelers, we've got the low-down on which gear deserves to be a part of your Galaxy S10's all-star team-up.

Accessorize your Galaxy S10 your way!

There are many ways to protect and expand your Galaxy experience, but the best way to start things is by grabbing one of our favorite cases. Spigen cases are always easy recommendations to make, and the Spigen Neo Hybrid is our top choice for the Galaxy S10 because it does a great job protecting your phone while looking stylish at the same time.

Sticking with protection, we'd also recommend checking out the Whitestone Dome Glass tempered glass screen protectors. It uses a sophisticated installation process that requires you to take your time and follow the included instructions, but the final result will be well worth it.

You should also be sure to have the right accessories in your car. For example, don't drive with your phone in your hands — instead, keep your phone mounted securely iOttie One Touch 5 dashboard mount— a great way to keep your phone safely accessible for maps and music while you drive.