Best Galaxy S10 accessories Android Central 2021
If you've still got the Samsung Galaxy S10, you should upgrade the accessories you use with your Samsung phone. From cases to chargers to mounts, grips, screen protectors, headphones, and more, there's a whole galaxy of accessories to explore, and as seasoned Galaxy travelers, we've got the low-down on which gear deserves to be a part of your Galaxy S10's all-star team-up.
- Excellent protection: Spigen Neo Hybrid Designed for Samsung Galaxy S10 Case (2019) - Gunmetal
- Minimalist color pop: Anccer Ultra Thin Fit
- All-in-one wallet case: Snakehive Leather Wallet
- Perfect pairing: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
- Keep it charged: Samsung USB-C Fast Charging Adapter
- Reliable portable power: Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 10,000mAh Battery Pack
- Samsung's wireless charging pad: Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand
- Charge fast in the car: Elecjet 63W Total PD PPS Car Charger
- Mount your S10 in your car: iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dash Car Mount
- Certified to work: Galaxy S10 Screen Protector Whitestone Dome Glass (2-Pack)
- Screen protection for less: Galaxy S10 IQ Shield Screen Protector LiQuidSkin (2-pack)
- Double your storage: Samsung 128GB EVO Plus microSD card
Excellent protection: Spigen Neo Hybrid Designed for Samsung Galaxy S10 Case (2019) - GunmetalStaff Pick
It's hard to go wrong with a Spigen case, and one of our favorite series, the Neo Hybrid, was redesigned and replaced the old Herringbone texture with a new wavy texture that's supposed to offer even more grip. This case is still drop-dead awesome, and it comes in a two-toned black and gunmetal gray finish.
Minimalist color pop: Anccer Ultra Thin Fit
I know there are some people out there who don't like to put a case on their brand new phone. To those people, I implore you to consider this ultra-thin case. It won't add any unnecessary bulk to your phone, but it will keep it safe from pocket scuffs and scratches — or worse. It's also available as a clear case or your choice of four colors to match your new phone or signature palette.
All-in-one wallet case: Snakehive Leather Wallet
Wallet cases are always a great choice, but especially when they're made as well as Snakehive's. Made with genuine leather, you'll tell the difference you get when investing in a premium case for your S10. You can get the case in colors to match or complement the color of your new phone.
Perfect pairing: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the latest smartwatch offering from Samsung and is geared towards those with an "active" lifestyle. This thin and lightweight smartwatch manages to pack in multi-day battery life and sought-after features that include ECG monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking, and more — all controlled from your wrist.
Keep it charged: Samsung USB-C Fast Charging Adapter
Whether you've owned previous Samsung phones before or are buying a Galaxy phone for the first time, it's always nice to have a spare Samsung charging brick handy. This 15W wall adapter comes with matching USB-C cable and allows for adaptive fast charging speeds for your Galaxy S10.
Reliable portable power: Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 10,000mAh Battery Pack
Samsung has included a bigger battery with all of its S10 devices — but if you're a Pokémon Go player or generally a heavy smartphone user, you already know the value of a reliable and pocketable battery pack. Anker's PowerCore Slim 10000 battery pack is a good combination of portability while also packing enough battery power for multiple top-ups for your phone.
Samsung's wireless charging pad: Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand
Samsung unveiled a brand new wireless charger alongside the Galaxy S10 back in 2019. Each propriety 15W charging stand features Fast Charge 2.0 and comes with a built-in fan for cooling. You get a Super Fast Charge 25W wall charger and a USB-C cable out of the box.
Charge fast in the car: Elecjet 63W Total PD PPS Car Charger
The Elecjet Car Charger comes with the PPS protocol needed to Fast Charge Samsung phones. Moreover, it's really versatile as it can deliver 63W of charging speeds to compatible devices. This means you can also charge laptops or Chromebooks with the same USB Type-C charger.
Mount your S10 in your car: iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dash Car Mount
The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 is the most popular car mount in the world, thanks to its durability and dependability. Position your phone at just about any angle you'd ever want, thanks to the Easy One Touch 5's telescoping, rotating mounting arm, which can be mounted to your car's dashboard or windshield.
Certified to work: Galaxy S10 Screen Protector Whitestone Dome Glass (2-Pack)
Whitestone has made huge waves in the accessory space with its high-priced premium Dome Glass screen protectors. For the S10, they were one of the first tempered glass screen protectors to be certified to work well with Samsung's new in-display fingerprint sensor, so for that reason alone, they're worth recommending.
Screen protection for less: Galaxy S10 IQ Shield Screen Protector LiQuidSkin (2-pack)
Film screen protectors offer a more affordable option for protecting your phone's display, and IQ Shield makes some of the best you can buy. This two-pack offers a great value and uses wet installation, which gives you time to adjust the placement of the screen protector and push out any bubbles before it sets.
Double your storage: Samsung 128GB EVO Plus microSD card
Samsung upped the game by including 128GB as the lowest possible amount of storage on the S10. That should be more than enough for most, but if you want to double your storage or import a ton of media to your phone, Samsung's microSD cards are reliable and affordably priced.
Superior wired audio: Audio Technica ATH M50X
Props to Samsung for preserving the 3.5mm headphone jack in the S10, even if it is absent in newer Galaxy phones. If you want a great wired listening experience with your new phone, you should check out the ATH M50X from Audio Technica, which offer audiophile levels of sound quality at a wallet-friendly price.
Top-notch true wireless earbuds: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are great truly wireless earbuds with excellent comfort for hours of daily headphone and effective active noise cancellation. The wireless connection remains strong, the music and call quality are solid, and the battery life is great, with the well-designed case also offering wireless charging capabilities.
Accessorize your Galaxy S10 your way!
There are many ways to protect and expand your Galaxy experience, but the best way to start things is by grabbing one of our favorite cases. Spigen cases are always easy recommendations to make, and the Spigen Neo Hybrid is our top choice for the Galaxy S10 because it does a great job protecting your phone while looking stylish at the same time.
Sticking with protection, we'd also recommend checking out the Whitestone Dome Glass tempered glass screen protectors. It uses a sophisticated installation process that requires you to take your time and follow the included instructions, but the final result will be well worth it.
You should also be sure to have the right accessories in your car. For example, don't drive with your phone in your hands — instead, keep your phone mounted securely iOttie One Touch 5 dashboard mount— a great way to keep your phone safely accessible for maps and music while you drive.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Galaxy S10+ cases you can buy
The Galaxy S10+ is too expensive to carry around naked. So cover up that indecency and get your magnificent new marvel a case.
Expand your Galaxy S10 storage with these microSD cards
Instead of spending more on your Galaxy S10 for more internal storage, take advantage of that microSD slot and save with external storage.
Check out some of the best Samsung Galaxy 10 cases you can buy
Despite being more than two years old, Samsung Galaxy S10 is still a great smartphone that will work well for the next few years. However, it needs some of the best Galaxy S10 cases to continue its long run.