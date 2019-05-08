First-person shooters are some of the most popular games on the market, but it can be hard deciding which to get when there are so many to choose from. Whether you want a long single-player campaign or intend to create some mayhem with friends in online multiplayer, we've got several recommendations that you should try out.
- ★ Featured favorite: Metro Exodus
- Trust nothing: Prey
- Battle royale: Apex Legends
- Protect the planets: Destiny 2
- Religious fanaticism: Far Cry 5
- Survival horror: Resident Evil 7
- Underwater Rapture: BioShock: The Collection
- Multiplayer-only: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Kill some Nazis: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Pandora's wasteland: Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Metro Exodus
Prowling through the devastation of Russia after a nuclear war is no easy task. In Metro Exodus, you'll guide Artyom above the surface as he searches for other survivors who have been living outside of the metro. The mutated threats that he encounters put up a hell of a fight, and coupled with the game's dynamic weather and hazardous environments, you'll always be kept on your toes.
Prey
You'll be hard-pressed to find a better immersive sim than this. Arkane took control of the series and created an outstanding game set aboard the Talos I space station, full of hostile alien creatures known as Typhon. In space, no one can hear you scream. Wait, wrong series.
Battle royale: Apex Legends
Sick of Fortnite but want another battle royale to play? Apex Legends has your back. Respawn knocked it out of the park for the studio's first attempt at a game like this. Pick from one of several characters with their own unique abilities and squad up to take out the competition.
Protect the planets: Destiny 2
The first Destiny had a lot of problems that its sequel looked to solve with a better story and more satisfying loot system. It succeeded to an extent, and Destiny 2 has received several major expansions to keep players coming back for more.
Religious fanaticism: Far Cry 5
Explore Hope County, Montana as you help its citizens rebel against a religious doomsday cult threatening to destroy their way of life, lead by the enigmatic Joseph Seed and his followers at Eden's Gate.
Survival horror: Resident Evil 7
After a few less-than-stellar releases, the Resident Evil series returned to its survival horror roots in Resident Evil 7. Search through the eerie Baker family plantation as you find more than you bargained for in undead and mutated creatures.
Underwater Rapture: BioShock: The Collection
Find out why the BioShock series is so acclaimed in this remastered collection featuring the first two games in the franchise. The underwater city of Rapture is waiting for you, and so are its enemies.
Multiplayer-only: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Call of Duty is the premiere FPS series, and it retained its penchant for amazing gunplay in Black Ops 4. It forgoes a single-player campaign in favor of multiplayer and even has a battle royale mode.
Kill some Nazis: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
You get to kill Nazis in this game. If that hasn't sold you, I don't know what will. Wolfenstein II also has some incredible combat that lets you tear through Nazi-occupied America in an alternate reality where they won WWII.
Pandora's wasteland: Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
With Borderlands 3 on the way, you'll need to get prepared with its predecessors. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection compiles the second game and The Pre-Sequel, taking you on a journey all across Pandora and its moon.
Ready...aim...
Metro Exodus is one of the newest titles on this list, and it's our top pick for a reason. You'll have a hard time not falling in love with its impeccable gun customization system and combat while you're exploring the ruins of Russia. The only downside is that it's single-player and does not feature co-op or multiplayer support of any kind.
If you're looking for a great FPS that you can play with friends, then pick up Apex Legends or Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Apex became a quick hit in the battle royale scene and Epic games nailed its character-based combat system. Plus, it's hard to pass up a free game. And I believe Call of Duty needs little introduction at this point, but just know you're getting one of the best multiplayer shooters out there.
