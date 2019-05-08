First-person shooters are some of the most popular games on the market, but it can be hard deciding which to get when there are so many to choose from. Whether you want a long single-player campaign or intend to create some mayhem with friends in online multiplayer, we've got several recommendations that you should try out.

★ Featured favorite : Metro Exodus Prowling through the devastation of Russia after a nuclear war is no easy task. In Metro Exodus, you'll guide Artyom above the surface as he searches for other survivors who have been living outside of the metro. The mutated threats that he encounters put up a hell of a fight, and coupled with the game's dynamic weather and hazardous environments, you'll always be kept on your toes. $40 at Amazon

Metro Exodus is one of the newest titles on this list, and it's our top pick for a reason. You'll have a hard time not falling in love with its impeccable gun customization system and combat while you're exploring the ruins of Russia. The only downside is that it's single-player and does not feature co-op or multiplayer support of any kind.

If you're looking for a great FPS that you can play with friends, then pick up Apex Legends or Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Apex became a quick hit in the battle royale scene and Epic games nailed its character-based combat system. Plus, it's hard to pass up a free game. And I believe Call of Duty needs little introduction at this point, but just know you're getting one of the best multiplayer shooters out there.

