If you want to have the best experience playing online multiplayer on PS5, you may want to consider forgoing the Wi-Fi setup. Staying wired with one of the best Ethernet cables will ensure that your PS5 has the strongest, fastest internet connection possible. We've rounded up the best Ethernet cables for PS5 that'll keep your online gaming uninterrupted.
- Only the best: Cat-8 Ethernet Cable from Vabogu
- Quality choice: Cat-7 Ethernet Cable from DanYee
- For more people: Cat-6a Ethernet Cable from Cable Matters
- Cheapest choice: Cat-6 Ethernet Cable from AmazonBasics
Only the best: Cat-8 Ethernet Cable from VaboguStaff pick
For the absolute best connection, you'll want the absolute best cable. Cat-8 is the fastest, most shielded cable available, used when you have an incredibly quick internet connection and don't want anything lost or interrupted over Wi-Fi.
Quality choice: Cat-7 Ethernet Cable from DanYee
For a slight reduction in cable quality that won't affect most people, you can get a cheaper Cat-7 Ethernet cable that's braided to ensure it doesn't bend, kink, or tear. If you need a much longer cable depending on your setup, you'll also be far less limited than if you were using the comparatively short Cat-8 cables.
For more people: Cat-6a Ethernet Cable from Cable Matters
A Cat-6a Ethernet cable is going to be the best choice for most players. It provides a solid connection with enough bandwidth for the average internet connection, so you can play without fear of interruption over Wi-FI.
Cheapest choice: Cat-6 Ethernet Cable from AmazonBasics
A Cat-6 Ethernet cable is the slowest choice of cable, but if you're on a budget it'll still work perfectly well for keeping your PS5 connected to the internet. It's also the best choice for anyone who has a slow internet connection since you shouldn't pay extra for a cable with bandwidth you won't use.
Simple options to choose from
If you're not sure what Ethernet cable to buy, don't worry. There's a few easy steps you can take into consideration so you pick out the right cable. If you don't mind dropping a few extra dollars for the best quality cable on the market, the Cat-8 is the best choice, period. Just keep the space where you'll be setting up in mind, as a Cat-8 cable is much shorter than other, cheaper choices available right now.
For most people, you'll want to choose between a Cat-7 or Cat-6a cable which are technically different but have a large degree of overlap in use. It's a great way to increase your download speed on your PS5 without paying a lot.
The standard Cat-6 cable is also a choice but you should double-check to make sure it'll be right for your internet connection, since it may not offer many, if any, benefits over a Wi-Fi connection. While many of the best PS5 games are offline titles, some still have online modes or full multiplayer options, so it's worth making sure you have the right setup.
