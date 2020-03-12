Last but certainly not least, budget shoppers should consider the TeckNet Pro. This is the cheapest mouse on this list by a considerable margin, but despite the ultra-low price, it'll do a good job at keeping your hand nice and comfortable. The left side has a slight indent for your thumb, there are convenient side buttons for navigating website pages, and TeckNet has tested the mouse for 6,000,000 keystrokes. In other words, it's built to last.

We already mentioned the Microsoft Sculpt Keyboard above, so we might as well make it complete by also talking about the Sculpt Mouse. The design of the Sculpt is incredibly minimalistic, but there's more going on than meets the eye. The design is very ergonomic by nature, with a "thumb scoop" offering natural postures for your hand and wrist. The angle and height of the mouse are also designed to enhance your comfort even more, so there's a lot going on here.

If you like the idea of the MX Vertical but can't justify its price tag, Anker has your back. Just like the MX Vertical, Anker's mouse has a vertical orientation for improved ergonomics and comfort. You get the same handshake position for your hand, along with easy access to the scroll wheel and convenient page buttons. If you're interested in mice like this, give Anker a look.

The third and final MX mouse worth considering is the MX Ergo. You'll find a similarly-sculpted design compared to what's on the MX Master 3, with the biggest difference being the inclusion of a trackball on the side. Combine that with a tilting design that can shift the mouse up to 20-degrees, and it results in 20% less muscle fatigue compared to a regular mouse.

Logitech has a few different mice in its MX series, another one being the MX Vertical. As the name implies, this is a vertically-oriented mouse. Why would you want that? The MX Vertical places your hand in a handshake position, specifically at a 57-degree angle. This helps to prevent any twisting of your forearm and can reduce muscle strain by up to 10%.

Without a doubt, the MX Master 3 is one of the very best mice you can buy. Period. Logitech has refined its MX Master mouse over three generations, and this latest version is the best it's ever been. The MX Master 3 is extremely comfortable to use, offering a sculpted design that your hand won't be able to get enough of. Magspeed scrolling allows you to fly through websites, there are endless customization tweaks to make, and it can be paired with multiple devices.

Lastly, we want to highlight a keyboard that keeps costs as low as possible without compromising your typing experience. Enter the Arteck Wireless Keyboard. Made out of a stainless steel frame, Arteck designed its keyboard to be incredibly durable and sturdy throughout all kinds of use. Low-profile keys mean you get quiet and comfortable typing, the battery only needs to be recharged every six months, and you get a full-sized number pad. You can't go wrong.

Keychron has made the K2 one of the more popular keyboards on the market right now, but there's another one that's gunning for it — the Logitech MX Keys. The MX Keys has a more traditional design than its siblings, but for some people, that'll be preferable. With this keyboard, Logitech is really stressing its "perfect stroke keys" for responsive typing, automatic backlighting, and multi-device support. You can also get it with an optional palm rest for extra comfort.

There are a lot of excellent keyboards out there, but not all of them are designed with Mac shortcuts and keys in mind. If you work from a Mac and want something better than your aging Magic Keyboard, the Keychron K2 is for you. It's a wireless mechanical keyboard with proper Mac keys, and it works seamlessly with macOS. You can get it with Blue, Brown, and Red mechanical switches, there's RGB lighting, and the typing experience is out-of-this-world good.

If you like the idea of an ergonomically-designed keyboard but need to stick to a tight budget, Logitech has you covered with its more affordable K350. The K350 has a wave design with Logitech's "Constant Curve," which promises to bring your hands comfort and joy even during extended typing sessions. This is another keyboard with a cushioned palm rest, and the dedicated number pad on the right makes this perfect for folks that work with numbers a lot.

Microsoft is another company that's helped make ergonomic keyboards famous, and its Sculpt Keyboard is another top recommendation. Just like the K860, the Sculpt has a split design that aims to make your typing more comfortable and less stressful on your body. You'll also find a large wrist wrest, giving you a comfy typing experience from all angles. Speaking of angles, you can adjust the reverse tilt to prop up the bottom of the Sculpt for improved wrist support.

Logitech has made a name for itself in the computer accessory world, and when it comes to ergonomic keyboards, there's no ignoring the Logitech Ergo K860. The K860 has a distinct split design, which Logitech says allows for better typing posture and overall strain on your wrists and forearms. The pillowed wrist rest is another nice touch, which gives 54% extra wrist support. Each key has a scooped design to match your fingertips, and your family will appreciate their quietness.

When talking about ergonomic office chairs, we have to mention Herman Miller. Herman Miller makes the very best chairs on the market, with the Aeron Task Chair being especially awesome. Not only does the chair have a clean and modern design, but it's also outrageously comfortable. You can place it in one of three reclining positions, the angle of the seat is adjustable, and you have full control of the armrests. If you can afford it, Herman Miller won't let you down.

Balance ball chairs certainly aren't for everyone, but if you want something that can help you improve your well-being and state-of-mind while working from home, this classic pick from Gaiam is the way to go. Gaiam's chair comes with a free air pump to get it all set up, and once you start using it, you should notice higher energy levels and improved productivity. It's a different take on ergonomics compared to these other picks, but for some, it might be perfect.

DXRacer is one of the best names out there for gaming chairs, but even if you aren't streaming Fortnite or Apex Legends on Twitch, its chairs are still a great fit for a home office. The RW106, in particular, is worth checking out. The back of the RW106 is a lot taller than most office chairs, meaning it offers support for your entire spinal column. Other highlights include the reclining back and two optional pillows. Not to mention, the design is just so darn cool.

We have no doubt you'll be pleased with Smugdesk and OFM's chairs, but at the same time, we also understand that those price tags aren't for everyone. If you want a trusty office chair but need something more affordable, this option from Furmax is fantastic. Available in seven stunning colors, Furmax's chair comes with lumbar support, an ultra-thick cushion for enhanced comfort, and is made out of breathable mesh. For the price, it's tough to beat.

Not everyone likes mesh chairs, and that's perfectly alright. If you're someone that'd rather have a leather chair, OFM has you covered with the ESS-6060. The ESS-6060 is an ergonomic champ, thanks to its integrated headrest, lumbar support to ease the pressure on your lower back, padded armrests, and ample cushioning for your rear. OFM says its chair can roll for over 40 miles, can survive a 300-pound drop test, and has been tilt-tested 100,000 times.

When it comes to the best overall ergonomic office chair, the Smugdesk Ergonomic Mesh Chair is hard to argue with. There's a lot on offer here, so let's dive right in. Right off the bat, Smugdesk offers full lumbar support to make sure you're comfy at all times. The waist pillow can significantly reduce spine fatigue, the armrests are adjustable, and you can recline the chair up to 117-degrees. Backing up your purchase is Smugdesk's professional customer service team.

Working from home can be a daunting thing if you've never done it before, but truth be told, it doesn't have to be. In fact, as someone that's been working from home for a few years, it's pretty darn great. However, that does come with a big caveat — you need the right gear. Specifically, you need to invest in an ergonomic chair, keyboard, and mouse. That might seem like overkill, but trying to work from a dining room chair and using the cheapest mouse from Walmart will put endless strain on your body. To prevent that from happening, here's the gear we recommend picking up.

Even if working from home is just a temporary thing for you, we still think it's worth investing in some ergonomic gear. You don't necessarily have to buy a new chair, keyboard, and mouse this very second, but it's worth considering if you want to get the most out of your situation.

When it comes to chairs, the Smugdesk Ergonomic Mesh Chair is a rock-solid purchase. It has fantastic lumbar support, a multifunction headrest, high-quality mesh, and is relatively affordable considering everything it has to offer.

Logitech comes out on top for both keyboards and mice, with the Logitech Ergo K860 being the best overall keyboard for your home office. The split design is a staple for ergonomic keyboards, as it offers a more natural and pain-free typing experience once you get the hang of it. Add that together with the generous palm rest and quiet keys, and it does a great job at justifying its price.

And, of course, there's the Logitech MX Master 3 as the mouse camp. This is a staple piece of gear for a lot of people that work from home, and there's a good reason for that. The MX Master 3 feels great in the hand, is incredibly precise, and has tons of ways for you to customize it to ensure your workflow is as smooth as can be.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.