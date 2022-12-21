Best ergonomic keyboard 2022

Using one of the best ergonomic keyboards relieves unnecessary strain on your wrists, shoulders, and posture caused by traditional keyboards. Using the right keyboard can make even the best Chromebook better. When it comes to ergonomic keyboard styles, there are several to choose from — some offer a curved split design, whereas others have a slight wave to the keys. Here are the best choices when it comes to ergonomic keyboards.

These are the best wireless ergonomic keyboards

Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard with Wrist Rest View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) Silent, yet accurate Where the Logitech K350 mentioned previously offers a small posture change to typing, the Ergo K860 has a wider split to its keys and an arch to the overall board shape. Together with shallow-scooped keys that are quiet when pressed, these features offer a more serene typing experience. The wireless Ergo K860 is also part of the Logitech Unifying Receiver, so it uses the same adapter for your other compatible accessories. Logitech K350 Wireless Wave Keyboard View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) Ride the wave The Logitech K350 is an excellent option if you don't like a full split to the keys. The slight angle of the keyboard setup and the wrist rest provides enough of a posture change to add comfort to typing for long periods. You get some quick keys for media, window switching, and some are customizable to your needs. Since this wireless keyboard is part of the Logitech Unifying Receiver line, you can use the same adapter for your keyboard and compatible wireless mouse. Microsoft Sculpt View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Sculpting every word The Sculpt's design is about more than just looking unique. This design helps create the most comfortable and natural typing position for your fingers and wrists. The domed shape of the keyboard is specifically done to reduce wrist pronation — less strain. Though there isn't a number pad built into the keyboard, a wireless one is included so you can position it where it's most comfortable.

Best wired ergonomic keyboards

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard - LXM-00001 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Clean and comfortable I've used a few different ergonomic keyboards, and since getting this one about a year ago, this is my favorite. The shape of the board and the keys' split are just right, not to mention the wonderful key travel you get while typing. The additional shortcut keys for media, calculator, Office 365, even the emoji button are all beneficial and save the need to reach for your mouse to launch those programs. Along with some proper angle adjustments and wrist rest, I can comfortably type for long periods. Perixx Periboard 512 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Triple dimension Perixx may not be a super well-known brand, but the company makes some quality accessories that include the Periboard 512 ergonomic keyboard. The keyboard's 3D shape and the split key design aids in giving your hands and wrists a comfortable resting play while typing. The Periboard 512 includes seven quick keys for launching a browser window, media controls, and more. Kensington Pro Fit Ergonomic Wired Keyboard Check Amazon (opens in new tab) For the accident prone With this keyboard from Kensington, you get a split keyboard with a slight slope to the board itself. The shallow style keys offer a short, quiet trip to the keys for quick typing. While you won't find any of the shortcut keys found on other models, you do get spill-proof keys. This not only can make general cleaning your keyboard easier, but it also protects against accidental spills. Adesso Tru-Form 150 Keyboard View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Night typer If you prefer a dimmer workspace, you might like the Adesso Tru-Form 150. It offers a split keyboard design with backlit keys and a choice of red, green, or blue at the push of a button. Not only does this mean that you get posture correct typing, but also a unique look to the quiet type keys. There are 20 hotkeys for media controls, webpages, and more, offering easy access to frequently used computer functions. Kinesis Freestyle2 Ergonomic Keyboard View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Custom comfort With a design that truly stands out from other keyboards, KINESIS Freestyle2 allows you to get the keys' angle and the most comfortable arm width while typing. By splitting the keyboard into two halves, you can spread them up to 9-inches apart and adjust the angle up to 15 degrees. There isn't a traditional number pad on this keyboard, but you can enable one with quick keys for common computer shortcuts using the function key.

Typing with comfort

As more and more time is spent on keyboards typing for work, school, and surfing the web for entertainment, having a keyboard that offers a comfortable typing experience is about more than just comfort at the moment. Whether working at a desktop computer or something like a Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook, the right keyboard can make all the difference. Correct posture should be exercised as much as possible to ward off potential issues one can acquire over time.

While a keyboard won't solve all potential posture problems, it is an integral part of achieving proper posture, especially if you spend a significant amount of time typing at your desk. If you want to lose the tangle of wires at your computer while typing in the most comfortable position, then the Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard is an excellent choice. It offers a comfortable split to the keys and a slight arch to promote a more proper body position while typing.

If you prefer a hard-wired keyboard, then the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard LXM-00001 is the way to go. It brings a great typing experience with a middle-of-the-road keyboard shape. Its shape isn't an extreme curve to the board or overly broad split to the keys. Instead, you get helpful, quick keys to gain shortcuts to various computer functions for an enjoyable and comfortable typing experience.