Best CR2032 Batteries 2022

More and more devices are powered by energy-efficient lithium CR2032 batteries, from car key fobs to wristwatches and even the latest Bluetooth trackers from brands like Tile. The small coin-shaped batteries last longer than previous generation batteries and take up less room in a drawer. Which are the best CR2032 batteries? Let's take a look.

Energizer 3V Lithium Coin 6-Count View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best in any weather Energizer's little CR2032 lithium button batteries add significant power to devices! This six-pack delivers on performance and value. Perfect for glucose monitors, toys, games, medical devices, watches, and remotes, Energizer's offering holds power for up to 10 years in storage. These batteries can also withstand temperature swings from -22 degrees to 140 degrees. AmazonBasics 4-Pack View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A basic battery The AmazonBasics 4-pack of batteries comes with Amazon's 1-year guarantee. These no-nonsense lithium batteries are made for small, low-power electronics like calculators, key fobs, TV remotes, and such. Each disc battery is packaged individually within this pack, so you never have to worry about loose batteries tumbling about your drawer. Panasonic 20-Pack View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A big bundle of batteries When you need to stock up, you can't beat the budget price of Panasonic's CR2032 3V lithium manganese-dioxide coin cell batteries. These high-capacity button batteries come in a tear strip that includes five batteries per card. These are ideal for watches, fitness equipment, key FOBs, and healthcare devices. Sony CR2032 10-Pack View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Stock up with Sony Sony offers up this 10-pack of batteries dirt cheap! The cells are built solid, never leak, and have a decent lifespan. The packaging is basic and not childproof or in blister packs, but at this price, I wouldn't pass them up. These work best in low-power devices like fitness trackers, garage door openers, and watches. Duracell CR2032 4-Pack View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Bitter is better Duracell products come with the brand's positive reputation for being long-lasting and these tiny batteries add a simple twist that parents of little ones will appreciate: they have a bitter but non-toxic taste to discourage kids from curiously popping one into their mouths and accidentally swallowing it. Plus, they come in child-proof blister packs that require scissors for opening. LiCB CR2032 10-Pack View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Customer approved These batteries might not come with the same brand power as the others on this list, but they come highly rated, and tested for quality control. With a three-year shelf life, you can keep these on hand for any of your device needs whether it's a watch, calculator, garage door opener, toys, or pet collar.

If you want our recommendation

You rely on batteries to keep essential devices powered up, from key fobs to Sega Dreamcast VMUs, so it's good to know you have the best available CR2032s by your side. We favor Energizer, and this 6-pack can hold its own against huge temperature swings without losing juice, and they keep for up to 10 years in storage.

When you need to stock up, reach for the 20-pack from Panasonic. The batteries are fresh and come in blister packs of five batteries per card. Perfect for watches, healthcare equipment, and other electronics.

And when you need a long-lasting battery in child-resistant packaging, our choice is Duracell. The twin set of batteries is guaranteed to last ten years, with a bitter-tasting coating to discourage a child from swallowing it.

