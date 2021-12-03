Best Cases for Moto X4 in 2022

The Moto X4 is one of the best-looking phones in its price range. The glass back looks fantastic, and while that's great, it also makes the X4 really slippery. To keep it safe and protected, consider picking up one of these cases.

Picking the case that's right for you

As you can clearly see, there are a lot of great cases that are available for the Moto X4. If you're a little overwhelmed with all of the choices, play it safe and get the Spigen Rugged Armor. It's a tried and true case that's hard to complain about. It keeps the Moto X4 safe, looks pretty good, and doesn't cost that much. That's a winning combination if we've ever heard one.

If that's not enough protection for your accident-prone self, something like the Poetic Revolution is likely a better fit. Yes, it's a bit more expensive, but you're also getting considerably more coverage to ensure your X4 stays in tip-top shape for as long as possible.

Alternatively, for people that can't stand bulky cases and just what something to keep the Moto X4 safe from daily wear, the Anccer Colorful Series does just that. It's also quite cheap and is available in a slew of striking colors.