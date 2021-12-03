Best Cases for Moto X4 in 2022
The Moto X4 is one of the best-looking phones in its price range. The glass back looks fantastic, and while that's great, it also makes the X4 really slippery. To keep it safe and protected, consider picking up one of these cases.
Spigen Rugged Armor
The Spigen Rugged Armor is a wonderfully simple case. It has a clean design, is lightweight, and provides the Moto X4 with impact and drop protection.
Mustaner Dual Layer
Drop your phone a lot? Mustaner has you covered. This dual-layer case is equipped with maximum ruggedness, allowing you to keep the X4 safe no matter what.
Encased Slim Fit Holster Shell Combo
Encased gives you a lot of bang for your buck here. Not only do you get a solid case, there's also a built-in kickstand and optional holster for your belt.
Swoders Flower Case
Give your X4 a nice bit of pop with the Swoders Flower Case. Not only does the flowery pattern look great, you also get a TPU bumper for drop protection.
KuGi Flexible Soft TPU
Want to give your Moto X4 increased grip along with a nice style upgrade? This case from KuGi does just that without putting a big dent in your wallet.
Anccer Colorful Series
Thin cases are great, and for the Moto X4, one of the best ones you can get is the Anccer Colorful Series. As the name suggests, there are a lot of colors!
Spigen Liquid Crystal
On its own, the Moto X4 is a good-looking phone. With the Liquid Crystal case, you can show off its natural beauty while also adding some protection.
KwMobile Wallet
If a wallet case is what you're after, KwMobile's case gives you three card slots along with a fabric design that looks phenomenal.
Poetic Guardian
360-degree protection is what's offered by the Poetic Guardian. There's a dual-layer design, built-in screen protector, and a clear backside.
Poetic Revolution
Poetic's Revolution case is another option worth considering. This one doesn't have a clear back, but retains the screen protector and is shock-absorbent.
Kalibri Wallet Case
Few things are as classy as a leather wallet case. This one from Kalibri looks gorgeous, can store a credit card with cash, and comes in three finishes.
Picking the case that's right for you
As you can clearly see, there are a lot of great cases that are available for the Moto X4. If you're a little overwhelmed with all of the choices, play it safe and get the Spigen Rugged Armor. It's a tried and true case that's hard to complain about. It keeps the Moto X4 safe, looks pretty good, and doesn't cost that much. That's a winning combination if we've ever heard one.
If that's not enough protection for your accident-prone self, something like the Poetic Revolution is likely a better fit. Yes, it's a bit more expensive, but you're also getting considerably more coverage to ensure your X4 stays in tip-top shape for as long as possible.
Alternatively, for people that can't stand bulky cases and just what something to keep the Moto X4 safe from daily wear, the Anccer Colorful Series does just that. It's also quite cheap and is available in a slew of striking colors.
