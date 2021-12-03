Best Cases for Moto X4 in 2022

The Moto X4 is one of the best-looking phones in its price range. The glass back looks fantastic, and while that's great, it also makes the X4 really slippery. To keep it safe and protected, consider picking up one of these cases.

One of the best

Spigen Rugged Armor

The Spigen Rugged Armor is a wonderfully simple case. It has a clean design, is lightweight, and provides the Moto X4 with impact and drop protection.

Heavy duty

Mustaner Dual Layer

Drop your phone a lot? Mustaner has you covered. This dual-layer case is equipped with maximum ruggedness, allowing you to keep the X4 safe no matter what.

Holster cases are cool again

Encased Slim Fit Holster Shell Combo

Encased gives you a lot of bang for your buck here. Not only do you get a solid case, there's also a built-in kickstand and optional holster for your belt.

Flowery designs

Swoders Flower Case

Give your X4 a nice bit of pop with the Swoders Flower Case. Not only does the flowery pattern look great, you also get a TPU bumper for drop protection.

Durable, stylish, affordable

KuGi Flexible Soft TPU

Want to give your Moto X4 increased grip along with a nice style upgrade? This case from KuGi does just that without putting a big dent in your wallet.

Slimmest case on our list

Anccer Colorful Series

Thin cases are great, and for the Moto X4, one of the best ones you can get is the Anccer Colorful Series. As the name suggests, there are a lot of colors!

Clearly a good pick

Spigen Liquid Crystal

On its own, the Moto X4 is a good-looking phone. With the Liquid Crystal case, you can show off its natural beauty while also adding some protection.

Trusty wallet case

KwMobile Wallet

If a wallet case is what you're after, KwMobile's case gives you three card slots along with a fabric design that looks phenomenal.

Can't beat it

Poetic Guardian

360-degree protection is what's offered by the Poetic Guardian. There's a dual-layer design, built-in screen protector, and a clear backside.

Built-in screen protector

Poetic Revolution

Poetic's Revolution case is another option worth considering. This one doesn't have a clear back, but retains the screen protector and is shock-absorbent.

Lovely leather

Kalibri Wallet Case

Few things are as classy as a leather wallet case. This one from Kalibri looks gorgeous, can store a credit card with cash, and comes in three finishes.

All-around protection

Dretal Full-Body Protective

Rounding out this list, the Dretal Full-Body Protective Case offers ample day-to-day coverage and a clean design in a very affordable package.

Picking the case that's right for you

As you can clearly see, there are a lot of great cases that are available for the Moto X4. If you're a little overwhelmed with all of the choices, play it safe and get the Spigen Rugged Armor. It's a tried and true case that's hard to complain about. It keeps the Moto X4 safe, looks pretty good, and doesn't cost that much. That's a winning combination if we've ever heard one.

If that's not enough protection for your accident-prone self, something like the Poetic Revolution is likely a better fit. Yes, it's a bit more expensive, but you're also getting considerably more coverage to ensure your X4 stays in tip-top shape for as long as possible.

Alternatively, for people that can't stand bulky cases and just what something to keep the Moto X4 safe from daily wear, the Anccer Colorful Series does just that. It's also quite cheap and is available in a slew of striking colors.

