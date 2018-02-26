For many years running first-person shooters were the reigning champs of gaming. Games like Call of Duty and Halo dominated the release cycle and for a while, it seemed that no other style of game could stand a hope of taking the crown. However, in the last year, there has been a slight shift and it seems there may be a new champ. Arguably the trail was blazed by PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. With an early access release in March of 2017, PUBG as it is colloquially known captured the hearts, minds, and imagination of the gaming public. While it was not a completely seismic shift away from first-person shooters, PUBG's battle royale style represented a clear step away from straight the straight FPS. As is the case when an overwhelmingly popular game is released, other developers jump at the chance to create games in the same vein. As PlayStation 4 owners wait patiently for PUBG to come to their consoles, some have turned to games that offer a similar experience. Here are a few of the best battle royale style games available on the PS4 right now. Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved is not perfect by any means and it does tread a bit close to a survival game but it does tick some of the boxes essential to a battle royale gaming experience. Survival is job one as you are dropped into a prehistoric style open world. Collect resources, craft items, and while you are at it you can make friends with massive dinosaurs. There is a single player experience but if you want to get close to the battle royale feel you will definitely want to jump into some multiplayer. You can pick up a copy for $42. See at Amazon Grand Theft Auto Online: Smuggler's Run

If you've got a copy of Grand Theft Auto V then you already the proud owner of a game which might scratch some of your battle royale itch. GTA online is an experience that runs parallel and separate to the main story of GTA V. The online world is open and evolving and you are sharing this world with up to 30 other players which can lead to some pretty extensive and serious deathmatches. While it's not quite PUBG it gets closer than some for $46. See at Amazon Tom Clancy's The Division: Survival

Ok, now we are getting a little closer to the mark. Survival is an expansion to The Division which was released in 2016. It is a totally separate mode to the core game which drops you and 23 other players into Manhattan. The whys and wherefores that lead to your being there are somewhat irrelevant. What's important is that you have to survive in the face of extreme weather and other players gunning for you and your gear. It is incredibly tough but it can be a heck of a lot of fun. You can pick up the core game at Amazon for $26 and you can get the expansion for $15 See at Amazon Fortnite Battle Royale