Trying to find the "best" bag for traveling can be quite the daunting task. There are so many different variables that you need to take into account, such as the contents of your travel bag, durability, weather resistance, and more. Luckily, there are plenty of options and we have found some of the best backpacks for travelers that you can find today.
Expandable customization: Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20LStaff pick
Peak Design has been killing the game with its release of the Everyday Backpack and for good reason. This 20-liter bag is capable of holding your laptop, a full-frame DSLR, 3-4 lenses, and much more. There are a slew of pockets for your smaller items, and Peak Design makes sure everything will stay dry with its waterproof canvas shell and zippers.
Thievery deterrent: Kensington SecureTrek Anti-Theft Backpack
If you travel frequently, you'll want to make sure that your backpack and its contents are safe and secure at all times. The Kensington SecureTrek Backpack helps with its hammerhead zipper and portable laptop lock. The bag can hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop and a 10-inch tablet in the padded compartment, along with the wheeled luggage pass-thru for those airport trips.
Throw everything in: Timbuk2 Spire Backpack
If you have a lot of things to travel with, then the Timbuk2 Spire could be the best option with its 30-liter capacity. This backpack is capable of housing up to a 15-inch laptop, and offers easy access to your laptop or tablet. Additionally, the Spire provides a "custom-fit" strap design, along with a removable sternum strap so you don't put too much weight on your shoulders.
Futuristic design: KOPACK Anti-Theft Backpack
At first glance, the KOPACK Anti-Theft Backpack looks like something from the future. This backpack does everything it can to keep the contents of your bag safe from the elements, and from those who want to steal. KOPACK also includes an external USB port so that you can charge your smartphone or tablet without opening the bag.
For the professionals: Targus Corporate Traveler Backpack
Targus has been a trusted brand for some time, and the Corporate Traveler is the perfect companion for that trek to the office. With the ability to house a 15.4-inch laptop, the company offers its "SafePort Air Cushion System" to ensure that your laptop and other items stay protected. Targus also includes a removable sleeve, and many different pockets and compartments for various travel items.
Tactical rucksack: REEBOW GEAR Military Tactical Backpack
Military backpacks are absolutely phenomenal for those who need a lot of compartments and a lot of storage. The REEBOW GEAR Tactical Backpack has a 40-liter capacity, and is water-resistant to go along with the webbing for attaching additional pouches or gear. If the opportunity arose, you could even use this backpack on your weekend camping trip and not need much else.
For larger laptops: BRINCH Travel Backpack
Most of us carry our laptops (or tablets) with us wherever we go, and those come in all shapes and sizes. BRINCH understands that and its Travel Backpack is capable of housing up to an 18.4-inch laptop if you absolutely need it to. The unique design gives you quick and easy access to any of your items while keeping everything organized.
Take it outside: Osprey Packs Porter Backpack
In the tech world, the brand Osprey may not mean much, but if you look in the outdoor backpacking world, Osprey is one of the best in the business. The Osprey Packs Porter Backpack has a capacity of 46 liters and even includes a stowaway harness and hipbelt for a better carry. This bag is the perfect solution for those who need more than a duffel bag and more than a traditional backpack.
Like the nomads: NOMATIC Travel Bag
The NOMATIC Travel Bag comes with a capacity of 40 liters, while still fitting in the overhead compartment on a flight. You will be able to carry all of your tech products, along with some clothes and toiletries for that overnight trip. NOMATIC even includes a laundry bag to keep your dirty clothes separated until you can get back home or to the nearest laundry room.
Two for the price of one: Mountain Warehouse Traveller Backpack
Why stop with just one bag if you can have two? The Mountain Warehouse Traveller comes with your "standard" 60 liters backpack for most of your belongings, but also includes a detachable 20-liter daypack. There is even a detachable rain cover, which will cover your bag and shoulder straps from getting wet if you get caught in the elements.
Pick what works for you
If push came to shove and we had to pick one bag, it would be the Peak Design Everyday Backpack. This bag has enough of a capacity to house all of your necessities, along with included organizers and the ability to hold your laptop, tablet, DSLR, extra lenses, and so much more. It really is the ultimate travel backpack, regardless of whether you're heading to the office, or heading out of town for a few days.
For those primarily concerned with the security of the contents within your backpack, then you'll want to check out the Kensington SecureTrek Backpack. This bag is capable of holding just about everything you'll need, all while looking professional. Plus, the company included a lock base which allows you to attach it to a fixed object, and is TSA-approved so you can get to your plane even faster.
