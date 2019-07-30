Best Backpacks for Travelers Android Central 2019

Trying to find the "best" bag for traveling can be quite the daunting task. There are so many different variables that you need to take into account, such as the contents of your travel bag, durability, weather resistance, and more. Luckily, there are plenty of options and we have found some of the best backpacks for travelers that you can find today.

Pick what works for you

If push came to shove and we had to pick one bag, it would be the Peak Design Everyday Backpack. This bag has enough of a capacity to house all of your necessities, along with included organizers and the ability to hold your laptop, tablet, DSLR, extra lenses, and so much more. It really is the ultimate travel backpack, regardless of whether you're heading to the office, or heading out of town for a few days.

For those primarily concerned with the security of the contents within your backpack, then you'll want to check out the Kensington SecureTrek Backpack. This bag is capable of holding just about everything you'll need, all while looking professional. Plus, the company included a lock base which allows you to attach it to a fixed object, and is TSA-approved so you can get to your plane even faster.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.