Best Backpacks for Students Android Central 2019

It's the time of the year where you have to get off the couch and start getting ready for the next school year to begin. Perhaps one of the most important facets of your everyday carry at school as the bag itself. You'll want something that can handle everything that is thrown at you, including housing your various books, papers, and of course, your laptop.

Get ready for the school year

It can be tough gauging what backpack will be the best one to survive the school year with you. However, when it comes to something like the Jansport Big Student backpack, this will handle just about everything you throw at it. With its huge pockets and comfortable straps, you'll be able to cram everything you need in just one bag and be able to keep rolling throughout the year.

If you are looking for a backpack that can keep up with everything that is thrown at you, then you'll want to take a look at the SOCKO Convertible Backpack. This bag includes two shoulder straps for a traditional carry, but it can also be transformed into a briefcase-style with a shoulder strap and handles on the side. There are many different pockets and compartments, including one for up to a 17-inch laptop, a tablet compartment, and more pockets than you'll know what to do with.

