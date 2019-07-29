Best Backpacks for Students Android Central 2019
It's the time of the year where you have to get off the couch and start getting ready for the next school year to begin. Perhaps one of the most important facets of your everyday carry at school as the bag itself. You'll want something that can handle everything that is thrown at you, including housing your various books, papers, and of course, your laptop.
- Anything and everything: JanSport Big Student Backpack
- Top versatility: SOCKO Laptop Convertible Backpack
- No nonsense: Herschel Heritage Backpack
- Tried and true: The North Face Recon
- Keep it safe: Mancro Anti-Theft Travel Computer Bag
- Stand out: JanSport Hatchet Backpack
- Stylish and basic: Timbuk2 Parkside Backpack
- Save your back: High Sierra Powerglide Backpack
Anything and everything: JanSport Big Student BackpackStaff pick
If pockets are the name of the game, then the JanSport Big Student Backpack is the one you should consider. This bag includes two large main comparments, a utility pocket, stash pocket, water bottle sleeves, and much more. This bag will be able to hold the kitchen sink, and anything else you need.
Top versatility: SOCKO Laptop Convertible Backpack
Versatility is super important when you are at school because you never know what projects may come up. The SOCKO Laptop Convertible bag is a fantastic option if you want to save some strain on your back and move to a shouulder bag. This convertible bag is water-resistant and will house up to a 17.3-inch laptop while providing plenty of pockets.
No nonsense: Herschel Heritage Backpack
What if you don't need a bag that can carry everything you own? That's where the Herschel Hertiage comes into play. It has a basic, no-frills design that will carry only the essentials throughout your daily travels. Inside the main compartment is a laptop sleeve and enough room to throw some extras in, and there's a zippered pocket in the front for your smaller items.
Tried and true: The North Face Recon
Head onto any campus and chances are you'll see loads of North Face bags everywhere. This is for good reason: The North Face is one of the most trusted and reputable brands, and the Recon is one of the company's best backpacks. Forget worrying about your shoulders or back getting worn out with the FlexVent molded shoulder straps. Plus, there is a large mesh pocket for convenient storage, and a large main compartment for your laptop and more.
Keep it safe: Mancro Anti-Theft Travel Computer Bag
Throughout the school year, you're bound to end up carrying a lot of valuable items. This Anti-Theft Travel bag from Mancro helps keep your items secure with the included lock with a pin code that you can set to whatever you want. The bag also makes it possible to have a portable charger in the bag, and a small pocket to run a cable so you can keep your phone charged up.
Stand out: JanSport Hatchet Backpack
If you have a laptop, tablet, books, and other products in your bag, being able to quickly access any of them is extremely useful. The JanSport Hatchet provides this with the large flap that folds over the main compartment and then snaps into place. Hidden beneath the flap is the main compartment capable of housing a 15-inch laptop, tablet, and there is even a padded phone holder.
Stylish and basic: Timbuk2 Parkside Backpack
Timbuk2 has been around for quite some time, so it knows what it's are doing. The Parkside Backpack is one of the flagship offerings, with its ventilated back panel and extras such as a loop for attaching lights. The Parkside is large enough to house a 15-inch laptop, along with providing different ways to organize your daily carry.
Save your back: High Sierra Powerglide Backpack
It can be really frustrating and painful to lug around a backpack all year long with little reprieve. The High Sierra Powerglide changes that with the built-in wheels which transform this into a roller-bag. That, combined with the support for 17-inch laptops and myriad of pockets, the Powerglide will help you power through the year.
Get ready for the school year
It can be tough gauging what backpack will be the best one to survive the school year with you. However, when it comes to something like the Jansport Big Student backpack, this will handle just about everything you throw at it. With its huge pockets and comfortable straps, you'll be able to cram everything you need in just one bag and be able to keep rolling throughout the year.
If you are looking for a backpack that can keep up with everything that is thrown at you, then you'll want to take a look at the SOCKO Convertible Backpack. This bag includes two shoulder straps for a traditional carry, but it can also be transformed into a briefcase-style with a shoulder strap and handles on the side. There are many different pockets and compartments, including one for up to a 17-inch laptop, a tablet compartment, and more pockets than you'll know what to do with.
And if you need a great laptop to fill that new backpack, check out our guide to the best Chromebooks.
