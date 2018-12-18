Believe it or not, even a $1,000 superphone (or less nowadays, since it's been out for a few months) can be improved with a few choice accessories. It never hurts to give it some protection with a case and screen protector, and there are all kinds of useful peripherals like wireless chargers and headphones that improve the already stellar experience of using the Galaxy Note 9.

A case and screen protector are near-essential components of any phone, and battery chargers are a great way to stay as mobile as possible without ever having to worry about finding a wall outlet. Sony's 1000XM3s are also a perfect travel companion for Note 9 owners with plenty of frequent flyer miles, and the Galaxy Watch is a great way to monitor notifications and health stats.

