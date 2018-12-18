Believe it or not, even a $1,000 superphone (or less nowadays, since it's been out for a few months) can be improved with a few choice accessories. It never hurts to give it some protection with a case and screen protector, and there are all kinds of useful peripherals like wireless chargers and headphones that improve the already stellar experience of using the Galaxy Note 9.
Cover your glass
Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector
Before you even think about taking your phone out of the box, you should have some kind of protection ready. For the screen, it's hard to argue with Whitestone's Dome Glass protector. It's one of the few that wraps around the Note 9's curved glass panel and won't affect S Pen functionality. It's a bit pricey, but let's be honest — your high-end phone deserves better than a cheap screen protector anyway.
Carbon fiber accents
Spigen Rugged Armor Case
There are a million different cases to choose from, but the Rugged Armor is a great option for most people in search of simple protection. It's light enough to keep the Note 9 manageable while still protecting it from any serious drops (though the grippy backing should keep you from dropping it in the first place). The carbon fiber stylings up top and bottom add a bit of aesthetic flair, and as an added bonus, the camera cutout makes it a bit easier to find the fingerprint sensor.
Qi on the road
Lynktec Bolt Wireless Charging Car Mount
You're going to want a car charger for those long road trips and times when you're just stuck sitting in traffic. Lynktec's car mount is incredibly intuitive, with a touch sensor that automatically opens its clamps and a proximity sensor that closes them back when you set your phone down. It's Qi-enabled for wireless charging, meaning you can leave your charging cable plugged into the Bolt and stop fiddling with cords on your phone.
Extra power on the go
Anker PowerCore 13000 C Battery Pack
If you tend to travel by plane or train more than by car, a battery bank might be a better way to keep your Note 9 fueled. The PowerCore 13000 C has over three times the capacity of the Note 9 itself and recharges via USB-C. There are larger battery packs out there, including others in Anker's selection, but the PowerCore 13000 perfectly balances portability and high capacity. It doesn't support Qualcomm Quick Charge, but it still outputs 15W through Anker's own PowerIQ technology.
Notifications on your wrist
Samsung Galaxy Watch
The Galaxy Watch is perfect for managing notifications and tracking fitness, and its rotating bezel makes navigating through the Tizen interface a joy. It comes in two sizes, so you don't have to settle for a watch that's too big or too small. It may seem strange to call a $280+ smartwatch an accessory, but … well, that's exactly what it is. Depending on where you stand, the lack of WearOS is either the best or worst part of the Galaxy Watch, but either way, it's hard to argue with its modern design and days-long battery life.
Silence is bliss
Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Headphones
Some airline employees may still be wary of the Galaxy Note name, but rest assured — you can definitely fly with the Note 9. Of course, the best way to fly is with noise-canceling headphones, and the Sony 1000XM3s are some of the most well-received on the market. They offer excellent audio quality, along with active noise-canceling, long battery life, and a compact design that all amount to a great pair of headphones for any noisy situation.
A case and screen protector are near-essential components of any phone, and battery chargers are a great way to stay as mobile as possible without ever having to worry about finding a wall outlet. Sony's 1000XM3s are also a perfect travel companion for Note 9 owners with plenty of frequent flyer miles, and the Galaxy Watch is a great way to monitor notifications and health stats.
