Verizon is offering a FREE YEAR of the Disney Bundle when you sign up for a qualifying Fios home internet plan

Good home internet deals only come around every so often, and if you're looking to add the Disney Plus streaming bundle to your repertoire, then this pick might be for you. Right now, Verizon is offering a free one-year trial of the Disney Bundle (which includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus) when you sign up for a qualifying 1 or 2 Gig internet plan using this link. Purchase includes a home router from Verizon, along with "whole-home" Wi-Fi at no extra cost. Plus, the carrier offers a four-year price guarantee, giving buyers a good amount of time before they have to worry about price increases.

Verizon Fios Internet Plans (1 Gig or 2 Gig): Get the Disney Bundle free for a year with eligible Fios plans Verizon's 1 Gig and 2 Gig home internet plans are currently being bundled with a one-year free trial of a Disney Plus ad-free subscription. Fios plans offer a free router and a range extender, making it easy to get internet to even the furthest reaches of your home.

✅Recommended if: you need home internet and already have a Verizon phone plan; you want a year of the Disney Bundle for free; you're looking for Wi-Fi with download speeds of around a Gigabyte or more.

❌Skip this deal if: you already have a home internet plan or Disney Plus subscription that you like.

Verizon's Fios plans offer a solid option for home internet, and ordering them online will get you a free router and range extender for coverage throughout the whole house. Fios 1 Gig plans offer download speeds of up to 940 Mbps, while the 2 Gig plans say they provide speeds up to 2.3 Gbps.

It's also worth noting that those with a bundled phone plan who are also on Autopay stand to gain the maximum discount. For a 1 Gig plan with Autopay and a phone plan, users pay $64.99, while the 2 Gig plans run $84.99 a month. Additionally, Verizon will waive the $99 setup fee when you order online, and they'll send you the equipment directly.

Following the year-long Disney Plus trial, the subscription will switch to $10 a month, which is still quite a bit less than Disney's offerings if you sign up directly through them.