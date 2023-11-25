Ring is practically giving away its video doorbell for Cyber Monday

Ring has become synonymous with video doorbells so much that more often than not, whether somebody has one or not, people call the doorbell a Ring. So, when I saw this Cyber Monday deal on one of the best Ring video doorbells around for only $55, I thought it was a typo. But nope, the sale is real, and so are the benefits of getting one for yourself or sticking in the stocking of a loved one.

Ring Video Doorbell: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon Ring has been a pioneer in the video doorbell space for years now, and the fact you can get this product for only $55 right now is crazy. Get instant notifications when someone is at the door regardless of where you are and get peace of mind at the same time.

While this isn't the top-of-the-line model from Ring, it still offers many of the brand's core features. Such as working with the best Alexa smart speakers to announce when someone is at the door, and if you have something like the Echo Show 8, you can even see who's there and keep your phone in your pocket.

This battery-powered video doorbell is simple to install since you won't have to worry about wiring. It offers HD video to get a clear view of what's going on at your front door, along with real-time notifications when someone is there and a microphone to have a two-way conversation with them. Oh, and there are even package alerts to tell you when your delivery has arrived.

So, don't let this great deal on a Ring Video Doorbell slip by, and feel good about saving 45% on your sanity and peace of mind for your home's front door.