Keep the music going with these Black Friday deals on wireless headphones and earbuds

Music makes the world go-'round, but in order to get the best audio experience, you're gonna need some good headphones. There are plenty on the market, but they can be pretty pricey. Fortunately, it's Black Friday weekend, and plenty of popular options are receiving ridiculous discounts that you definitely don't want to miss out on.

Wireless earbuds have come a long way over the past several years thanks to improved designs, longer battery life, and better Bluetooth connectivity. Many of the best wireless earbuds we've reviewed feature impressive battery life that can easily get you through a day and then some, which is quite remarkable for their small size. The Sony WF-1000XM4 are our favorite earbuds, thanks to their superb audio, sleek design, and ability to intelligently block out external sounds with active noise cancelation.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4: $279 $178 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It doesn't get much better than this. The Sony WF-1000XM4s continue Sony's tradition of pairing great audio with a sleek design and packaging it in a compact design while offering long battery life. And right now, these superb earbuds are more than $100 off.

Of course, wireless headphones are also a good way to go if you want to be fully and completely immersed in your entertainment, whether it's music or gaming, and they're often capable of crazy battery life thanks to their larger size.

Whether for yourself or a loved one, a good pair of wireless headphones or earbuds will make a great holiday gift, and there are some great deals that you should not miss out on.

Black Friday deals on wireless earbuds

(opens in new tab) Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro: $169.99 $84.99 at Soundcore (with coupon) (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) These earbuds not only look good but they are recommended by 20 Grammy award-winning audio producers for their detailed, accurate sound and 32-hour battery life.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Active: $179.99 $95.45 at Amazon (opens in new tab) | $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Jabra is known for its great earbuds for fitness enthusiasts, and the Jabra Elite 7 Active are its best. They feature IP57 water resistance to ward off sweat, 30 hours of battery life, and fast charging in case you need a quick top-up.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229.99 $174.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are some of the best earbuds to get if you own a Galaxy device. They're able to seamlessly connect with Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches and switch audio between them when necessary.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: $150 $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you're a fan of Beats, then the Studio Buds are a solid choice thanks to their unique design and spatial audio support, which is great for anyone subscribed to Apple Music.

Black Friday deals on wireless headphones

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3: $349.99 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) These incredible Beats headphones offer pure ANC and stellar connection thanks to Apple's W1 chip. This deal snags you these stylish headphones at a $200 discount, which is definitely a steal!

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $329.00 $249.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) Bose is no slouch when it comes to audio, and the QuietComfort 45 headphones are true to their name, offering a lightweight build and different Quiet modes to adjust your ANC.



(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $348.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) Sony's best line of premium headphones gets even better with the sleek design of the WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. Block out all the noise for multiple days at a time with up to 40 hours of battery life.