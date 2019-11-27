Black Friday is a great time to buy all the little essentials you need for the rest of your gadgets. Cables, phone cases, screen protectors and chargers aren't very pricey to begin with and during the biggest shopping day of the year, you can usually save even more. And who doesn't like saving money, right?

Wireless charging is convenient and there's a good chance your phone is set up to work with it. This charger from Lecone combines fast charging for Android and iOS devices, looks great, and is priced just right.

Not all wireless chargers are created equal. Yeah, you need the same sorts of parts inside of them so when you plop your phone down on top of one it makes the battery charge, but there are a lot of ways that can happen.

This little charger from Lecone has the three things I'm looking for when it comes to buying a wireless charger: It can fast charge both Android and iPhones as long as you use the right wall plug for starters. That's a biggie right there.

It also has a way to keep the cord from getting tangled, broken, lost and anything else bad that I seem to make happen to cables so it's there and in good condition when I need it. Trust me, nothing sucks more than having a dead battery and a handful of busted charging cables.

And most importantly to me, anyway, there is no blindingly bright LED to keep me awake at night if I charge it on my nightstand. Which I do. That means I won't have to get out the electrical tape and cover anything. If light pollution keeps you up at night, you know where I'm coming from. If not, I envy you so much right now.

Maybe best of all is the price. It comes in four colors — blue, black. light green, and pink — and it's cheap enough to buy a couple of them. The light pink is so going to match my Pixel 3!

