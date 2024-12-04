The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is STILL 53% off after Cyber Monday — don't tell Amazon

The Black Friday/Cyber Monday festivities have officially come to a close, but you might be surprised at the number of great smartwatch deals still hanging around. For example, I was shocked to see that Amazon is still carving 53% off the Galaxy Watch 6 following the major sale event, a leftover deal that drops the beloved Samsung watch to its lowest price EVER. As of writing, the retailer is claiming to have only 20 of these watches left in stock, so I would act fast if you're interested.

Despite being a last-gen wearable, the Galaxy Watch 6 continues to impress as one of the best Android watches around, thanks to its sophisticated blend of sleek design choices, snappy Exynos performance, and loads of RAM. It even has a lot of the same hardware and display tech as the Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung's latest smartwatch.

If we were talking about full price here, I'd say go with the newer model — but pair the Galaxy Watch 6 with a $139.99 price tag? That's an amazing deal, just in time for the holidays.

Full disclosure: this deal is being slightly overshadowed by another Amazon discount that's carving 37% off the Galaxy Watch FE, but don't be fooled: that watch may be newer, but the Galaxy Watch 6 surpasses that Fan Edition watch in just about every way imaginable.

The last-gen watch has a better display, faster hardware, and more comprehensive sleep tracking technology, and the only way I'd choose the FE over it is if getting that extra year of software support is particularly important to you. Check out our Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Galaxy Watch FE guide if you're still unsure, but otherwise, the answer is clear.