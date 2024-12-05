Forget traditional lights! These Nanoleaf Canvas smart LED wall panels are 44% OFF at Amazon right now

The holiday season is coming up fast, and what better time to upgrade your decorative lighting rig than with this smart lighting deal from Nanoleaf. Just days after Cyber Monday, Amazon has slashed 44% off the Nanoleaf Canvas Smart Wall Panel Lights, marking $80 off and giving you tons of customization options.

This starter kit comes with nine panels total, as well as mounting tape that's more than sufficient for adhering them to your wall. If you want to do anything large or elaborate, you'll likely need more than one set, but even just nine panels will be plenty to add a little color to your gaming rig, living room, bedroom, or other space.

Nanoleaf Canvas WiFi Smart RGB Smart Lights: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon Amazon has cut 44% off the price of the Nanoleaf Canvas starter wall panels set, knocking $80 off the normal purchase price for nine RGB smart wall panel lights to get you started. From their easy installation to the simplicity of creating colorful designs, these wall lights are a great way to take your space up a notch, whether you're decorating the area around your gaming PC or your dining room.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an easy way to make elaborate images, colorful and bright designs, or other simple wall patterns based on squares; you'd prefer lighting that can be easily controlled from a mobile app; you want a lighting setup that's non-traditional and can be customized to your liking.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer more traditional string lights or other lighting fixtures and don't want to spend the extra money on something like this; you don't have a lot of wall space or flat surfaces on which to adhere these; you'd prefer a different shape than a square, like the commonly found triangular or hexagonal wall panels.

If you're interested in intelligent lighting, Nanoleaf's offerings are definitely up there among the best smart home devices available, giving you customizable colored LED lighting that's super easy to install and even easier to customize. If you don't mind going with the square shape, this discount might be a good chance to pick some up, though it's worth noting that Nanoleaf and other companies do make a wide array of shapes, including triangles, hexagons, straight lines, and even more traditional light bulbs.

The Nanoleaf Canvas kit comes with nine square wall panels that are easy to combine into the shapes of your choosing, and the mobile app lets users customize colors into over 16 million different RGB options, according to the company. These lights also come with useful features like the Highlight Motion to create a rippling design, or choose from the preset scenes to jump right into a pre-programmed aesthetic.