Woah! The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro never lost its Black Friday discount — get it before it's gone

There was no shortage of outstanding smartwatch deals this past Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but a few holiday discounts have decided to stick around a bit longer. Pick up the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro (Sapphire Solar Edition) from Amazon right now, for instance, and you'll score a record-smashing 28% off your purchase, the same exact discount that we saw during the big sale events last week.

With its built-in LED flashlight, 24/7 health and fitness tracking features, and up to 22 days of solar-powered battery life, the Fenix 7 Pro could easily rank among the best Garmin watches if it wasn't for its steep price tag. Thanks to this leftover Cyber Monday deal, that may not be a problem any longer.

This premium Garmin smartwatch just got a little less premium

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro (Sapphire Solar) 47mm: $899.99 $649.99 at Amazon As part of its leftover Cyber Monday Garmin sale, Amazon is carving an epic 28% off the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro (Sapphire Solar Edition), knocking the price of the watch down to its lowest point ever. This GPS smartwatch harnesses the power of the sun to last up to 22 days in smartwatch mode, plus you get an ultra-durable titanium and reinforced polymer construction, built-in flashlight, and all of the health and fitness tracking features that made Garmin famous.

✅Recommended if: you want great battery life and GPS in a super-durable Garmin watch; you missed the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales but still want to score some great savings.

❌Skip this deal if: you can afford the Garmin Fenix 8; you prefer a slimmer design in your wearables; you need a smartwatch with an AMOLED display.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro remains a great choice if the recently released Fenix 8 is a bit too rich for your blood. Currently a whopping $450 cheaper than its newer sibling, the last-gen Fenix 7 Pro boasts almost all the same mapping, training guidance, and sports modes, plus you get the built-in flashlight, solar-powered battery, and a spacious MIP display.

Sure, if you have a little more cash to spend, consider upgrading to the Fenix 8 or maybe grab the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) while it's on sale (also 32% off at Amazon). But if you value durability, advanced training features, and battery life in a rugged package, then this smartwatch deal is for you.