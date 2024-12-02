Did I just steal from Amazon? This portable 1080p USB-C monitor is under $60 on Cyber Monday

Nearly 7,000 5-star ratings can't be wrong, especially when it's this cheap.

Someone playing a game on a KYY USB-C portable monitor
Sometimes, you just need an extra monitor to get the job done. Whether it's adding a second screen to your laptop or Chromebook while traveling or getting a personal screen for your PS5, this portable 1080p USB-C monitor will get the job done for an unbelievable $59 on Cyber Monday.

Not only is it crazy cheap and a great resolution but it's got stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio out jack, and a built-in protective case that doubles as a stand. It's basically a tablet that plugs into practically anything you want.

Never used a portable USB-C monitor? Here's how it works.

Step 1: Plug the USB-C cable from the monitor into your laptop, phone, or console.

Step 2: THERE IS NO STEP 2.

Isn't that fantastic? Yes. Yes it is, and the price is even better. Nearly 7,000 5-star reviews on Amazon agree with me.

KYY 1080p portable USB-C monitor: $129.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Bring this compact 15-inch monitor with you where ever you go and never worry about forgetting cables again. Any USB-C cable will do!

✅Recommended if: You've ever found yourself in need of a second monitor — either while traveling or otherwise — or just need a monitor that's easy to bring anywhere. It even has a kickstand!

❌Skip this deal if: You don't like IPS displays. I'm not sure why else you wouldn't want this monitor.

I particularly love the included case that doubles as a stand. Like I said before, it makes the thing look like a tablet — which tells you how portable it is — so it's easy to slap in a travel bag and not look like a weirdo who carries a monitor around with them.

Most tablets, smartphones, laptops, Chromebooks, and even some consoles support USB-C display out, so it's likely whatever you're looking to plug the monitor into will just work. Don't try it with a Nintendo Switch, though, because that needs to be plugged into the dock to output to a monitor or TV.

