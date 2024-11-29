No, this isn't a typo — You can buy the Pixel Tablet and charging dock for less than the Pixel Tablet with charging dock

Sounds confusing, right? How is the Pixel Tablet and a charging dock cheaper than the Pixel Tablet with the charging dock? Well, thanks to this Black Friday deal, the standalone Pixel Tablet without the speaker dock just got a $120 discount. When you throw in the $129 charging dock, it more or less evens out.

The standalone Pixel Tablet with 128GB of storage normally sells for $399, but if you get the bundle package with the charging dock, you're looking at $499. So, when you buy the two separately, you're spending $408 on both, which is a full $91 less than you would normally spend. Unfortunately, there's no deal on the charging dock, but you gotta grab your wins (and deals) where you can.

That said, if you want double the storage, the Pixel Tablet (256GB) bundle deal actually works out to be cheaper than buying them separately.

Google Pixel Tablet (128GB): was $399 now $279 at Amazon If you've been waiting for the perfect chance to buy the Pixel Tablet, this 30% Black Friday discount might make it easier to pull the trigger. Sure, you don't get the charging dock, but this $120 discount lets you add it separately for just $10 more than the regular retail price.

✅Recommended if: You want an inexpensive Android tablet that gets the job done and won't break the bank. Plus, it doubles as a smart home hub with a charging dock, which you can buy separately.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a more powerful Android tablet or would prefer a dedicated smart home display

Google Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock: $129 at Amazon The Pixel Tablet charging dock does more than just charge your tablet; it's also a speaker that can give your music and videos a nice boost when the tablet is docked. It's the perfect Pixel Tablet companion, and with the Pixel Tablet deal, you can buy a second one to have around the house to use with your tablet.

Google Pixel Tablet (256GB) with Charging Speaker Dock: was $599 now $459 at Amazon Sure, you can get the 128GB Pixel Tablet and a separate speaker dock, but what if you need more storage? This bundle package for the 256GB Pixel Tablet is currently 23% off, making it even cheaper than if you bought the tablet and dock separately.

While the Pixel Tablet isn't the best Android tablet around, it is one of our favorites, mainly because of its simplicity and the way it seems to seamlessly fit with the rest of Google's Pixel lineup. In lieu of a new Nest smart home display, the Pixel Tablet attempts to play double duty, which is where the speaker dock comes in to put the tablet in dock mode for easy access to smart home controls and more. It's actually pretty convenient.

What's more is that because it's a Pixel, many of your favorite features are available on the tablet. For example, Circle to Search makes it incredibly easy to look up something on your screen. There's also the new Hold close to cast, which lets you easily transfer media from your Pixel phone to the tablet, just by bringing them close.

I've never used an Android tablet because I never saw much value in them, but I've honestly been pretty tempted to buy the Pixel Tablet for some time. That said, the price always held me back... until now.