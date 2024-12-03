Hurry! My favorite smart lights are 50% off for Cyber Monday, but time's running out!

When you're building out a smart home, it's important to focus on the basics. That includes things like smart bulbs or displays. Once all of that's picked out, you might want to add some pizazz around the house, and that's where Nanoleaf's Shapes Hexagons Smarter Kit comes in.

The panels can be combined and arranged to create different shapes, and you can even connect other Nanoleaf Shapes panels together. But what's really crazy is that Amazon has a Cyber Monday deal that knocks a whopping 50% off the price. Normally, these retail for $200, but for $100, they're a steal.

I've been using these smart lights for over a year, and they're a great addition to my home office. As you can see in the picture above, I actually have the Hexagons and the Triangles. This is just because of the way everything is laid out, but I could combine them to create different patterns to have a bit of fun.

Something else that I really enjoy about Nanoleaf's smart lights is that they're compatible with basically every smart home platform. This includes Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and even Apple HomeKit, which is simply wonderful so I don't have to worry about the headache if I decide to move to a different smart home platform.

If you're not convinced that this Cyber Monday is actually that good, let me point out that it's been in and out of stock all day long at both Amazon and Best Buy. Not to mention that you can't even get the Hexagons Smarter Kit directly from Nanoleaf, as it's been sold out for a few hours now.