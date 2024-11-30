These smart plugs saved me hundreds and now they're half off ahead of Cyber Monday

My power bill started getting out of control in the past year, but these TP-Link Kasa smart plugs helped me identify the problem and knock a good $100 off my power bill each month. Now, you can get 47% off a four-pack of these amazing smart plugs, bringing them down to a record-low price thanks to Amazon's early Cyber Monday sale!

Each smart plug supports up to 1800W of power output which is plenty for even the biggest space heaters I've got running. A physical power button on the side makes it possible to use even without Wi-Fi but, of course, these are built with smart homes in mind so it makes the most sense to hook it up to an existing system.

TP-Link Kasa smart plugs support Matter, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, Apple HomeKit, and just about any other smart home system you can think of. Matter makes these stupid easy to set up — I got a pop-up on my phone automatically the first time I plugged one into the wall — so you can connect them and move on with your day.

TP-Link Kasa KP125M smart plug 4-pack: $69.99 $36.99 at Amazon Feel smarter knowing you've eliminated those energy hogs around your home thanks to Kasa Smart plugs, now on sale for 47% off during this early Cyber Monday deal.

✅Recommended if: You want to monitor energy usage of devices throughout your home, or are just looking to be able to add "dumb" devices to your smart home for more automation.

❌Skip this deal if: You already have smart devices that allow you to monitor energy usage.

I primarily use these smart plugs to add remote control functionality and automation of non-smart devices to my smart home. I've got them hooked up to lamps in several rooms, a space heater in my basement office, and occasionally move some around the house to monitor the energy usage of various electronic gadgets.

Because of it, I've learned that it's cheaper on most winter days to run two larger space heaters in the house than to use my central HVAC unit.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

All you need to do is type in what your power company charges per kilowatt-hour (kWh) — you can find this on your power bill — and the Kasa app does the rest. This helped me dwindle my power bill down substantially over the past few months and I now enjoy a little bit of wiggle room I didn't previously have in my budget.

A 4-pack is plenty if you're just looking to monitor energy usage and identify problem devices — basically anything can be plugged into these smart plugs — but you may want to get a few more if you're planning on leaving them plugged in to provide smart functionality to existing non-smart devices.