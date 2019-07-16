Almost the entire Dell Refurbished store is on sale today. All items are 50 percent off except for clearance items, 7020 models, and previous sales. That still leaves dozens of devices to purchase from Dell's Precision, Latitude, and Optiplex lines.

The deal comes toward the end of Amazon Prime Day, which is likely not a coincidence, and gives people an option other than Amazon to grab some deals today. The deals become active at 9 AM CST on July 16 and end at 9 PM CST July 16.

There are many deals that are worth checking out, but a couple that stand out are the Dell Latitude 14 5000 and the Dell Optiplex 7020. Both of these are very affordable ways to get a reliable and consistent machine. You can also get a Dell Professional Series 19" monitor for only $49.

To receive the discounts, entering "12HOURFLASH" as a discount code is required. Items sold through this site are refurbished, but they are sold through Dell so you can feel more comfortable with their quality than other refurbished vendors.