Best answer: Nest is an extremely popular brand, and the company's tree of compatible products continues to grow. The range of products include your standard smart home necessities like Google Home but expand into household appliances like ovens, water heaters, and even motorized blinds.
Nest has been around for the better part of a decade and the company provides some of the best smart home products around. Nest got was founded by a couple of Apple engineers, and then was acquired by Google in 2014. Since then, we have seen many improvements and innovation in the world of smart thermostats, cameras, and more. Now that the smart home boom has taken off, Nest has become a household name for those looking to improve their quality of life. With its popularity, more and more companies have integrated their products to make them easier to work with Nest. Here's a look at all of those aforementioned products that currently "work with Nest".
Natural Integration
Google Home
It should come as no surprise that integration between Nest and Google Home is deep. Google acquired the company back in 2014, and recently merged Nest into Google's hardware division. This means that the Nest products are being developed directly alongside Google's Home products.
Yale Smart Locks
Nest x Yale Lock
This smart lock comes from Yale but has Nest integration built right in, as you can unlock or lock the deadbolt from the convenience of the Nest application. Naturally, there is also Google Assistant support if you want to use your voice, but the lock itself connects via either Nest Connect or Nest Guard.
Smart Lights
LIFX
LIFX Wi-Fi smart bulbs have been on the rise over the past year or two and for good reason. They integrate with many different services, along with Nest products. You can have these lights automatically dim while you're aware, or even warn you if there's smoke in the house.
Smart Watch
Fitbit
If you own either the Fitbit Versa or Fitbit Ionic, then you will appreciate integration with Nest products as you can control your Nest Thermostats just from your wrists. There's no need for extra apps or downloads, as the two work seamlessly together.
Smart Garage
MyQ Smart Garage Hub by Chamberlain
This smart home garage hub from Chamberlain brings the ability to control with your smartphone for most garage door openers. Additionally, the Nest integration allows you to see who is entering or leaving the garage with ease.
Smarter Lights
Philips Hue
The Philips Hue lineup of smart lights are some of the most popular on the market. It makes perfect sense that these products work with Nest, making it possible to keep your house protected and alerting you if the situation arises.
Control the lights
Lutron Caséta
Whole house convenience in the smart home world is extremely important and that's what the Lutron Caséta system hopes to offer. The system includes products such as smart light shades, light switches, outlets, and more.
Light Controls
Kasa by TP-Link
Nest and Kasa by TP-Link work extremely well together, as your lights, plugs, and more can be automatically controlled based on whether Nest is set to Home or Away. This makes it easy to have your lights turn off when you leave for the day, and back on when you get back home.
Switches
Wemo
The lineup of switches from Wemo work similarly to that of the Kasa by TP-Link, in that you can connect the Wemo switches to Nest and have them automatically turn on or off based on where you are. Plus, you can monitor energy consumption, and control specific products that are not "smart" out of the box.
Camera Integration
My Leviton
My Leviton is a Wi-Fi lighting control system, with dimmers, switches, and plug-in modules that can be placed around your home. You can integrate these with your Nest Cameras to turn on the lights whenever motion is detected, while also offering different "scenes" that can be activated with your voice.
Keep the lawn nice
Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller
While the primary focus of the Rachio Controller is to manage your sprinklers, there is Nest integration to let you know how much water is used in your monthly Home Report. Additionally, this works with Nest Protect to allow for cycling through zones for protection from fires.
Video Doorbell
SkyBell HD Wi-Fi Doorbell
The Skybell HD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell provides 1080p HD video of whatever is going on at your front door. Integration with Nest brings the ability to start recording as soon as the Nest Cam detects any motion while you're away.
Smart Ovens
Jenn-Air Connected Wall Oven
At first, you may think that smart ovens may be overkill in today's world. With the Jenn-Air Connected Oven, you can sync it with Nest to control your kitchen temperature when the oven is, plus, you can be alerted if you forget to turn the oven off after you leave the house.
Moar Ovens
Home Connect from Bosch and Siemens
Keeping with the smart oven trend, the Home Connect from Bosch and Siemens allows you to control everything from the convenience of your smartphone or tablet. Additionally, you can be notified if the oven is turned on and then can remotely turn it off.
Overhead fans
Haiku with SenseME ceiling fan
Haiku smart fans work with Nest to ensure that you are saving as much energy as possible, while keeping your rooms cool and the air moving. These smart fans can even be adjusted during the Winter to push warm air down, which makes life easier for the heating system in your home and keeps you warmer.
Home Hubs
Amazon Alexa
Nest integration with Alexa products have gotten better and better over the years with the different Alexa skills provided by Amazon. In addition to controlling your Nest Thermostat, you can ask Alexa what the temperature is in a specific room, and then adjust the temperature accordingly.
Home Hubs
Rheem EcoNet
You may have heard of the name of Rheem when it comes to your water heater, furnace or air conditioner. However, the company's new EcoNet initiative integrates with Nest products to make sure that your units are being as efficient as possible, while providing comfort in your home.
Remote Controls
Logitech Harmony
Logitech's Harmony Elite remote is considered one of the best in the business when it comes to controlling all of your various entertainment products. However, it can also be connected to your Nest Thermostat so that you can adjust the temperature in your home directly from the remote.
Trusted Appliances
Whirlpool
Whirlpool has been a trusted name and brand for an extremely long time, and the company has moved into the smart home world. Nest and Whirlpool make it easy to make sure that your various appliances are optimized and running properly, while only running when you want them to run.
Smart Appliances
GE Appliances WiFi Connect
As is the case with many other appliances on this list, GE offers integration with Nest, and specifically Nest Protect. This is to make sure that your oven can be turned off if smoke is automatically detected, or if you left the oven on after you left the house.
Air Quality
AWAIR
AWAIR is an interesting device that tracks the Air Quality in your home. These measurements include humidity, dust, chemicals, CO2, and more. Connecting AWAIR with Nest makes it for your Nest Thermostat to be triggered in the case of air quality issues in the home.
Smart Venting
Flair Pucks and Smart Vents
Flair Pucks and Smart Vents can be placed in any room of the house, and aim to bring better comfort across the entire home. Sync these products with Nest and the smart vents will adjust to make sure that every room in the house is the same temperature and comfort-level.
Avoid Disaster
LeakSmart
If you've ever experienced a flood in your home, you know how important it can be to do everything you can to avoid it from happening again. LeakSmart does this with a unique system that detects and stops water leaks "in 5 seconds or less". When paired with Nest, it can tell you to turn off your HVAC system if there is a leak that has sprung.
Samsung Smarts
Samsung Smart Home
Samsung is already prevalent in many areas of the home, and is only getting better and smarter. With its integration with Nest, you can set Home and Away profiles so that your Samsung devices are automatically shut off when necessary.
Sleep Better
SleepIQ from Sleep Number
There's no doubt that Sleep Number offers the most customizable and comfortable sleeping experience across the board. You can integrate the SleepIQ technology with Nest in order to ensure that your room is already set to the perfect temperature before you climb into bed.
Alternative Thermostat
Nuheat SIGNATURE Thermostat
The standard Nest Thermostat may not be for everyone, as there are other options that include more features. The SIGNATURE Thermostat from Nuheat is one such example, which connects with Nest to create a customized schedule for when you are home or away.
Controllable Lighting
OSRAM LIGHTIFY
The OSRAM LIGHTIFY system works with your Nest application to set various scenes based on whether you are home or away. The system includes regular smart light bulbs, along with lighting strips that can also be activated and customized.
Fresh Gardens
GreenIQ Smart Garden Hub
GreenIQ claims that it is "the leader of the smart garden revolution", and the brains are provided by the Smart Garden Hub. While you are making sure that your plants are properly watered and treated, Nest Protect makes sure to move the sprinklers if smoke is detected.
Leak Detection
Streamlabs SmartHome Water Monitor
The Water Monitor from Streamlabs operates and detects leaks a bit differently, as it connects directly onto the pipes in your home. The Monitor will notify your Nest products, and then will adjust leak detection sensitivity while notifying you if there are any issues that arise.
Home Security Automation
Vivint SkyControl
SkyControl from Vivint ensures that you can control and connect with your home from the same app. Plus, there is integration with both Nest and Amazon Alexa to control your thermostat from wherever you are.
No Contract Security
SimpliSafe
In addition to keeping your home safe, the SimpliSafe Home Security System also knows when you leave so it can automatically adjust your Nest Thermostat. Plus, you don't have to deal with unnecessary contracts to keep your home secure and safe from the bad guys.
Control from the Car
Automatic Connected Car Adapter
The Automatic Connected Car Adapter already does a fantastic job of keeping track of what's going on with your car. But it also makes it easy to get your Nest Thermostat set to the right temperatures while you're on your long commute home.
Smart Venting
Keen Home Smart Vent
Keen provides Smart Vents which create an "intuitive room-zoned HVAC system", which will work with your Nest system to create an extremely comfortable and balanced home.
Smart Mirrors
simplehuman sensor mirror pro
Smart mirrors are not necessarily something you would think you would need, but it provides the ultimate experience for those who need to make sure their makeup is on point. Integration with your Nest Cam ensures that the integrated light settings are absolutely perfect while you're getting ready.
Backyard Automation
Hayward OmniLogic
Working with either the Nest Thermostat or Nest Protect, Hayward's OmniLogic automation system communicates with the different modes integrated with Nest. Doing so provides customization controls for outdoor lighting along with adjusting the temperature of your home.
Home or Away
iHome Control Smart Plugs
A recent update to the iHome lineup of Smart Plugs make it possible to control anything that you plug into them. When paired with Nest, you can have various products automatically turned off or on depending on which "state" your Nest is set. Plus, there are triggers that can be created to truly create a personalized smart home experience.
Smarter Locks
August Home
August Home provides some of the best controls over what is going on at your front door and who can get in or out. August Home also works with Nest Cam to provide video clips for when someone either enters or exits your home.
One App
Insteon
Insteon is a single system hub which integrates with your smart home products, providing controls for everything, all from a single application. This includes the Nest Learning Thermostat, along with the Home and Away modes that Nest provides.
Wireless Thermometer
Sen.se ThermoPeanut
This wireless thermostat from Sen.se can be placed in every room and then automatically adjust the temperatures on your Nest Thermostats. This is done using your smartphone with Bluetooth Smart, and you can even use the ThermoPeanut to change the temperature if a room drops below a previously-specified temperature.
Home Awareness
Notion
Notion is a "home awareness solution" that notifies you when something happens in your home with the help of the Notion sensor. This can be connected to your Nest Thermostat to help save energy if your doors or windows are open and your heating or air conditioning is running.
Baby Monitor
Mimo Smart Baby Monitor
Mimo claims this is the "world's first smart baby monitor", as it keeps you and your partner aware of your baby's breathing, sleep/wake activity, and more. This product also works with both the Nest Thermostat and Nest Cam's as another way to keep an extremely close eye on how your little one is doing.
Monitor the air
Foobot
Air quality is important in your home, especially if you have asthma or allergies. The Foobot works with your Nest Thermostat to adjust the fan speed in order to help you breathe easier in the comfort of your own home.
Feed your pets
Petnet SmartFeeder
With this new wave of smart home products, one surprising option comes from Petnet with its SmartFeeder. This monitors your pet's eating habits and alerts you if something changes suddenly, while also working in tandem with the Nest Cam to provide video and images of your pets while they are eating.
No Fires
Skydrop Sprinkler Controller
The Skydrop Sprinkler Controller is a simple but elegant device which communicates with Nest Protect to help prevent a fire if the situation arises. As a precaution, the sprinkler system will automatically be turned on if there is a threat of a fire near your home.
Sleep Tracking
Misfit
On the surface, Misfit's lineup of fitness trackers may seem basic, but there are some great features, which include integration with your Nest Thermostat. When paired, your Nest and Misfit will communicate after your alarms are set so that you will "wake up to the perfect temperature."
Smart Home Phone
Ooma
You already have a smartphone in your pocket or on your person, but what about when you are home? That's where Ooma comes in with a smart home phone service which integrates with Nest, along with Amazon Echo and other smart home products with ease.
Safer Home
abode
The aptly named "abode" is a full self-install home security system with no monthly fees or contracts. As expected this system works in conjunction with Nest lineup of products to provide one of the best security systems that money can buy.
Water Controller
Aquanta
Aquanta has created a "retrofittable water heater controller" which can be controlled from the Nest application, while being integrated with the Nest Thermostat for complete control. This integration also allows you to keep track of the energy that your water heater is being used.
Better Router
Almond Router
Gone are the days of boring old routers, as new options feature more power and better coverage across your home. There are some that act as a hub for your smart home products, and that rings true for the Almond Router. This also integrates with your Nest products so that you can control every aspect of your smart home.
Unique Water Heater
Heatworks Model 1
This special water heater from Heatworks uses electricity and natural impurities in the water to instantly heat your water to the desired temperature. Pair the Heatworks Model 1 with your Nest Thermostat and you're given more control over your water heater to keep an eye on energy costs.
Standing Out
Zuli Smartplug
The Zuli Smartplug stands apart from the rest of the crowd as it adapts to the temperature and light settings in your home with the help of Nest. Additionally, if you own three of these Smartplugs, then Zuli Presence will automatically adjust your Nest Thermostat as soon as you get home.
Another Smart Lock
Kevo Smart Lock by Kwikset
Kwikset makes reliable door locks and handles and other accouterments for your home, but has made the move into the smart home. The Kevo Smart Lock communicates with your Nest Thermostat and adjusts the temperature based on who is home, so that person is comfortable, while also changing for each individual person.
DIY Security
GetSafe Home Security
The GetSafe Home Security system features a do-it-yourself installation experience, while communicating with the Nest Thermostat. Integration is key as you can control your Thermostat with the GetSafe system.
Watch Out
Guardzilla
If you don't want to invest in the Nest Cam, you have other options such as Guardzilla. This system provides two HD video security solutions, without breaking the bank. There is Nest integration, making it possible to control and receive alerts from Guardzilla via the Nest app on your phone or tablet.
Alarm Clock
BEDDI - Intelligent Alarm Clock
It's important to be able to wake up on time for work or that important doctor's appointment. Smart Alarm Clocks are starting to gain traction, and the one from BEDDI will automatically adjust your Nest Thermostat based on when your alarms start going off, or when you press the "Smart Button".
Sleep Tracking
Withings
Withings provides a "high-tech sleep-tracking system" which will help improve your sleep, along with making sure you wake up without worrying about missing an alarm. As is the case with other smart alarm products listed, this device will communicate with your Nest Thermostat to automatically adjust the temperature to ensure maximum comfort when waking up.
Peace of Mind
ALC Connect Plus
The ALC Connect Plus allows you to arm your system with ease, while also setting up specific scenarios when a certain door is opened. Nest integration makes changing the temperature easy, and Nest Protect will notify you when the smoke alarm goes off.
Intuitive Security
Scout Alarm
Scout Alarm is full security system which integrates your Nest Cam, along with Nest Protect. In addition to utilizing Home/Away Assist from Nest, the Scout Alarm automatically changes the state of your cameras whenever you arm or disarm your security system.
As you can see, there are so many products that integrate with Nest's various devices and services. The list simply continues to grow, and everything mentioned above offers something a little bit different when compared to Nest's competition.
