The Amazon Big Spring Sale isn't over yet with 19% OFF this custom wine-colored Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

The Amazon Big Spring Sale isn't over yet, as buyers still have a couple of days left for Android smartwatch deals, as well as discounts on phones, tablets, and other tech. One such discount includes the fact that Amazon has cut 19% off this 40mm Bespoke Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with a wine-colored band, marking $60 in savings from the normal purchase price.
The Galaxy Watch 7 is our favorite Android smartwatch on the market, offering an excellent combination of user-friendliness, health monitoring features, GPS, and sticker price value. The Bespoke bands also give these easy-to-use Wear OS watches their own personality, instead of feeling purely sporty like the classic versions.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition (40mm Wine Band): $319.99 $259.99 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is still running through March 31st, and for a limited time as part of the event, the retailer has chopped 19% off the price of this Bespoke Galaxy Watch 7, netting users $60 in savings. The Bespoke Edition is a great-looking lineup of devices with unique bands, and there are many great options as far as Galaxy Watch 7 colors go. This discount is for the 40mm version of the watch, with a fabric, wine-colored band that pairs well with the lighter cream watch face.
✅Recommended if: you're looking for a smartwatch with powerful performance; you have other devices within the Galaxy ecosystem; you want a watch with accurate health sensing features such as heart rate monitoring and ECG.
❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather save more money and don't mind going with a last-gen watch; you want a watch in a different color than this one.
The Galaxy Watch 7 is Samsung's latest generation smartwatch, and it's also our favorite pick for the best Android smartwatch overall. Most of all, we love this watch's ease-of-use with Wear OS and quick performance, its good-looking 1.3-inch Super AMOLED screen, and strong battery life that can last around two days even when using the always-on display.
The Bespoke Editions of the Galaxy Watch lineup feature unique band colors and types, making for watches that appear more custom than the regular Watch 7 Classics. This particular deal is for the 40mm configuration with a wine-colored, fabric band, for those who prefer this to the sport band.
Performance on the Watch 7 Classic is supported by 2GB of RAM and the Samsung in-house Exynos W1000 chipset, and it also has 32GB of storage. As for health monitoring, this smartwatch includes the company's BioActive sensor, which measures optical bio-signals, electrical heart signals, and bioelectrical impedance analysis. It also sports a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, and gyro, geomagnetic, and light sensors. For hikers, backpackers, runners, or other outdoor enthusiasts, it also features an upgraded dual-band GPS from the last-gen version, and it includes a wide range of health fitness tools that buyers love.
