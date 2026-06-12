Prime Day Garmin watch deals have landed — score up to 50% off Fenix, Venu, Forerunner, and more

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Prime Day doesn't officially kick off until June 23rd, but Amazon has already begun teasing its best Garmin watch deals early. Whether you want a rugged epix Pro or the hybrid-style Venu 4, you can save up to 50% off some of Garmin's most popular models by shopping at Amazon today. Needless to say, I've dropped a selection of my favorite offers from the early sale below.

Garmin has been producing some of the world's best fitness watches for years, with a bounty of options for every budget and skill level under the sun. These picks range from rugged wearables with military-grade durability to stylish devices that could easily be mistaken for a traditional smartwatch. Keep reading for all of my favorite discounts available right now, and don't forget to check back later to see what's new: I'll be updating this guide with new Garmin deals until Prime Day wraps up on June 26th.

When is Prime Day?

Prime Day 2026 has officially been confirmed for June 23th through June 26th. That gives you four days to explore the sale, but if you don't want to wait, there are plenty of early deals already available.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop during Prime Day?

For the most part, yes. Since the inaugural sale event in 2015, Prime Day has largely been a way for Amazon to celebrate its existing members and encourage new sign-ups, which means the vast majority of discounts will only be available to users of Amazon Prime.

In other words, if you aren't a member, you're going to miss out on a lot of the fun when Prime Day kicks off on June 23rd. The good news is that Amazon offers a 30-day free trial that lets you explore all of the ins and outs of a Prime membership without paying a dime. You can cancel at any time, which means you could simply sign up today, do some Prime Day shopping, and delete your account as soon as the sale is over with zero hassle.

What is the best Garmin watch to buy?

We consider the Venu 4 to be the best overall Garmin watch, largely because it has something for everyone without costing an exorbitant amount of cash. You get all of the latest health and fitness tracking technology, of course, but there's also support for voice commands, a built-in flashlight, an AMOLED display, and dual-band GPS. The Garmin Venu 4 also features a more smartwatch-esque design, which is nice for users who prefer something discreet over a bulky fitness watch.

That being said, despite its versatility, the Venu 4 is not necessarily the most powerful or feature-packed watch by Garmin. If you can afford it, the Garmin Fenix 8 is the best model for serious athletes, boasting fantastic battery life with an ultra-durable build and a comprehensive suite of accurate health and fitness tracking features.