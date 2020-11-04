This year's Black Friday shopping events are going to be a little different — but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Retailers are planning to kick off their fall sales earlier than usual with deals being spread throughout November meaning Black Friday-worthy deals will be available sooner.

Walmart's Black Friday sale is one of the first to get underway with a whole host of deals going live today. Its 'Deals for Days' promotion spans three events in November, the first of which kicks off on November 4 at 7pm ET. That means there are several online-only deals going live tonight with a bunch more appearing online and in-store on November 7.

We've rounded up the best deals from this first Deals for Days event below to make things easy for you. Event 2 will follow on November 11 with a focus on electronics, like TVs, computers, and tablets, with more deals launching online and in-store on November 14.

Walmart will then wrap up its Deals for Days promotion with a third event that begins online on November 25 with new deals dropping online at midnight ET on Thanksgiving (and 5am local time on November 27 in-store) for Black Friday itself.

With these early sales and online exclusives, you can get a head start on your holiday shopping and might even be able to avoid going into a store at all in a few weeks' time.

Best Walmart early Black Friday deals

Walmart kicks off the first part of its Deals for Days promotion today with a bunch of Black Friday-level deals going live online. We've picked out the very best options below so you don't have to digest the ad and find the goodies yourself. We expect many of these will sell out pretty quickly, so if you see something you want that is in stock then it's best to get your order in straight away.

Other deals to keep an eye on: