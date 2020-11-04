This year's Black Friday shopping events are going to be a little different — but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Retailers are planning to kick off their fall sales earlier than usual with deals being spread throughout November meaning Black Friday-worthy deals will be available sooner.
Walmart's Black Friday sale is one of the first to get underway with a whole host of deals going live today. Its 'Deals for Days' promotion spans three events in November, the first of which kicks off on November 4 at 7pm ET. That means there are several online-only deals going live tonight with a bunch more appearing online and in-store on November 7.
We've rounded up the best deals from this first Deals for Days event below to make things easy for you. Event 2 will follow on November 11 with a focus on electronics, like TVs, computers, and tablets, with more deals launching online and in-store on November 14.
Walmart will then wrap up its Deals for Days promotion with a third event that begins online on November 25 with new deals dropping online at midnight ET on Thanksgiving (and 5am local time on November 27 in-store) for Black Friday itself.
With these early sales and online exclusives, you can get a head start on your holiday shopping and might even be able to avoid going into a store at all in a few weeks' time.
Best Walmart early Black Friday deals
Walmart kicks off the first part of its Deals for Days promotion today with a bunch of Black Friday-level deals going live online. We've picked out the very best options below so you don't have to digest the ad and find the goodies yourself. We expect many of these will sell out pretty quickly, so if you see something you want that is in stock then it's best to get your order in straight away.
Instant Pot Viva 6-quart Pressure Cooker
The Instant Pot has become a favorite in kitchens around the world over the past few years, and thanks to Walmart's Deals for Days event, you can save 50% off the Instant Pot Viva pressure cooker beginning Wednesday, November 4 at 7PM ET. It combines 9 helpful kitchen appliances into one to help you save space in your cabinets.
Apple AirPods (Gen 2)
Amazon's Prime Day event just brought these true wireless earbuds by Apple down to $115, and only a few weeks later, Walmart will smash that price even lower and give customers the chance to snag the Apple AirPods (Gen 2) on sale for only $99 beginning Wednesday, November 4 at 7PM ET. These earbuds come with a charging case so you can keep them powered up while you're away from home. We're hoping Amazon matches this deal, too.
MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop
Walmart's "Deals for Days" event is giving you the chance to save $180 on the MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop beginning Wednesday, November 4 at 7PM ET. The sale brings its price down to just $799. This model features an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, a 15.6-inch HD display, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. The sale ends on November 8, so be sure to shop before then!
Eufy RoboVac 25C Robot Vacuum Cleaner
It's 2020 so you really shouldn't be vacuuming for yourself anymore. Thankfully, with this $50 discount on the Eufy RoboVac 25C, you don't have to! From 7pm ET on November 4, you can score it for just $99. It's capable of vacuuming for 100 minutes and has suction power of up to 1500Pa for a thorough clean. It can be easily controlled via the accompanying app or via Alexa.
Onn. 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV
Onn. TVs are already super affordable but you can snag this 65-inch 4K Roky smart TV for just $228 if you act fast. For a TV this large and with a $K resolution, that's a steal. There's also a 42-inch 1080p version on sale for just $88.
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Save $67 on this iRobot vacuum model and make your own DJ Roomba. Or use it to keep your house clean. Whatever works for you. It features a 3-stage cleaning system, adaptive navigation, Alexa support, and a 90-minute battery life. It's usually nearer $250.
JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones
Save 50% on these active noise-canceling headphones from 7pm ET on November 4. They last for 34 hours or Bluetooth audio, or 28 hours with ANC turned on, and feature ultra-plush faux leather and cloud foam ear cushions for added comfort during long listening sessions. Handy controls on the ear cups make it easy to control your audio, take a call, or summon your phone's voice assistant.
Other deals to keep an eye on:
- JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds - $20 (Was $30)
- HP Pavilion i5 GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop - $449 (was $589)
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer - $79 (Was $129)
- Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer - $49 (Was $99)
- Shark CU500 Navigator Upright Vacuum - $98 (Was $199)
