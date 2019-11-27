Looks like the biggest shopping day of the year, which hasn't been just one single day in a long time, is finally upon us. Walmart's huge collection of Black Friday deals is live now! There are so many ways to save on this list you might even find it overwhelming. Whether you're looking for new tech, bedding, clothing, kitchen appliances, or something else... if you can find it at Walmart on a normal day, you're going to find it on sale right now!

All the Savings Walmart Black Friday deals Grab a new Instant Pot, some popular video games, a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8, a new 4K TV, and more. The iRobot Roomba 670 is down to $197. Dyson's V7 Motorhead vacuum is $179. Women's clothing is 60% off. Various Prices See at Walmart

Now we're cookin'

Let's start with one of the things I've been looking at this Black Friday: the ever-popular Instant Pot. You can get the Instant Pot Duo60 6-quart 7-in-1 pressure cooker on sale for just $49. That is historically a match for the lowest we've ever seen, and the price is better than Amazon right now. The Instant Pot gives you a ton of options in the kitchen, whether you want to make a pot roast or yogurt.