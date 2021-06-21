The Govee Immersion RGBIC TV backlights are one of my personal favorite pieces of tech to use every single day, and that's because they enhance my viewing experience so much. Whether I'm playing a game or watching a movie or TV show, these lights utilize the TV-mounted camera to sync up with what's happening on the screen, adding significant depth. It's amazing what just a little lighting can do.

This year's Prime Day is filled to the brim with great deals. Whether you're picking up a hot smartphone deal or some great PS5 game deals , there are thousands of ways to save money and still get what you want. Of course, you might already have the perfect TV. However, these Govee TV sync lights can significantly enhance the experience and are on sale for Prime Day.

You've never watched TV like this before. This light strip sticks to the back of your TV and syncs up with what's happening on screen, thanks to the enclosed camera. Colors jump out from the frame onto the wall and paint a more vivid experience for games, movies, and TV shows.

Govee created something exceptional with this light strip. It's a second-generation product that sports an improved camera compared to the previous entry, one that can be mounted on the top or bottom of your TV. For me, mounting on the bottom made more sense, as it's out of the way and blends in better with my entertainment cabinet. I've got a 65-inch TV, but this one will work with a 55-inch TV, as well.

That camera captures anything happening on screen and creates a digital canvas behind your TV using an array of individually-lit LED lights. Dozens of lights sit along the adhesive strip that sticks onto the back of your TV, creating a living array of lights that far outshines standard LED strips. Unlike cheaper LED strips, these are actually bright and convey the mood of a scene uniquely.

Additionally, you can use these strips to just light a room with one of the hundreds of scenes in the Govee app. Community-made ones enhance the experience, add animation to the strip, or even dance to the music mode. Better yet, you can hook these up to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and make it easy to run light routines for TV time. For example, I've got a routine that dims the living room lights and pumps the Govee Immersion strips up to maximum brightness when we watch TV.

If you'd rather have a different form factor, the Govee Flow Pro light bars can sit on either side of your TV, casting colored light onto the walls which, like the RGBIC strips, change color based on what's happening on your TV screen. The same camera ships with the lightbars, although these aren't quite as immersive as the light strips since they don't wrap around your entire TV. Of course, you can also mount these to the wall to cast color into the room, but that configuration might be better just to light a room.

As an alternative, you can use them for photography since you can change the light zones individually, creating fancy colored effects that make pictures really pop. Unfortunately, the light bars aren't on sale for as much during Prime Day, but it's still a better deal than the standard retail price.

