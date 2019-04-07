The WD My Passport 2TB portable solid state drive is down to $323.99 on Amazon. The SSD was selling for around $370 at the beginning of March. Since then it has been going for around $350, but the drop to $324 is the lowest we've seen since a rare drop on Black Friday last year.
Store it all
WD My Passport 2TB portable SSD
So much space. And a great price. You'll be able to take a ton of music with you or transfer data from one place to the next.
$323.99
$370 $46 off
There are plenty of portable hard drives out there, but solid state drives don't have the same moving parts, which means they are a lot more durable for travel than a regular drive. The problem is usually the cost, and that's why we have deals like this. The WD My Passport has read speeds up to 540 MB/s. It can automatically backup your data and has password encryption to keep it safe. It is compatible with USB-C and USB 3.1 along with all previous generations. WD backs it up with a three-year warranty.
