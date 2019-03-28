The Vizio SB46514-F6 46-inch 5.1.4-channel premium home theater sound system is down to $899.99 on Amazon. That's $100 off the street price and the lowest price on this sound system outside of Black Friday.
All Around You
Vizio 46-inch 5.1.4-channel home theater sound system
It's expensive to begin with, but the price is worth it. This surround sound system is enhanced by Dolby Atmos. You'll feel like you're in a movie theater.
$899.99
$1,000 $100 off
With this system you get a five-channel sound bar with two rear speakers for full surround sound, a wireless subwoofer, and four up-firing Dolby Atmos speakers. Those Dolby Atmos speakers provide a true cinematic experience, and the 10-inch drivers on the subwoofer deliver room-shaking bass. Thanks to the built-in Chromecast, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi you can stream from just about anywhere. Users give this system 4 stars based on 43 reviews.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.