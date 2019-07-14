Amazon Prime Day promises 48 uninterrupted hours of the best deals around the internet. It's so big that Amazon even threw a ridiculous Prime Day concert with Taylor Swift. Seriously. With nearly unbeatable deals on games and gaming hardware, and we have a few tips you'll want to keep in mind while shopping.

Keep in mind which console the game is for

If you're a parent wanting to surprise your child with a gift, please please please keep in mind which console the game you are buying is for. Just because a game is available on multiple consoles doesn't mean the specific copy you buy will work on multiple consoles. Games listed for the PlayStation 4 only work on PlayStation 4. Games listed for Xbox One only work on Xbox One. I think you can understand where this is going. It seems self-explanatory, but it's still a mistake made often when you're unfamiliar with video games.

If it makes it easier for you, a blue case or band along the top means it's meant for PlayStation. A green case or band along the top means it's meant for Xbox One. Nintendo Switch games will have a red icon in the top left corner that says "Nintendo Switch."

No digital PS4 games on Amazon

Don't expect to find any digital codes for full PlayStation 4 games on Amazon. A new PlayStation policy prevents retailers other than PlayStation itself from selling full digital games. If you do look for a digital PS4 game on Amazon, you'll only find that they are all listed as "currently unavailable."

Compare prices

Other retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, and Walmart are already gearing up to compete with Amazon for Prime Day with discounts on games and hardware beforehand. GameStop's Game Days Summer Sale in particular runs from July 7 – July 20, with savings of up to 50% off the most popular games. Walmart is offering a PS4 Pro console right now for $350 instead of its MSRP of $400. You should always check other retailers for deals if Amazon sells out of the game or accessory you were looking for.

Be on the lookout for external hard drives

This is something a lot of people may not think to look for immediately because it's not directly associated with a gaming console like a controller would be. With video game download sizes increasing over the years, it's important to pick up extra storage for when your console runs out of space. Good hard drive brands to lookout for are Seagate and Western Digital. PlayStation 4 supports up to 8TB of external storage. The minimum capacity for external storage is 250GB.

Look for PlayStation Plus discounts

A PlayStation Plus membership usually costs $60/year but Prime Day will most likely have it for much less. Definitely keep an eye out for deals like this. Even if your membership isn't up yet, you can purchase PlayStation Plus now and just have the additional time stack on to your current subscription, or just save it for when your subscription is nearing its end. Despite PS Plus memberships coming as digital codes, Amazon is still allowed to carry them because the subscription is exempt from PlayStation's policy restricting the sale of digital games.

Shop for lesser-known brands

Now is the perfect time to shop for lesser-known brands with the least amount of risk involved. Why not pick up that headset or controller for 80% off even if it's from a company you've never heard of? Or maybe you've heard less than stellar opinions about it but want to try it out for yourself. No two experiences are going to be the same. Buy something for dirt cheap so you won't regret taking that plunge. And who knows, you may find a brand you love that you'll stick with going forward.

