There's a buzz about virtual reality these days thanks to some excellent hardware options. From PC-powered powerhouses like the HTC Vive to untethered devices like the Oculus Quest, there's never been a better time to get into VR. While many VR headsets have what they need in the box, a few smart accessories greatly enhance the VR experience. Thankfully, some great options are available as part of Amazon's Prime Day this year.

The ones to get

If you want to take your virtual reality experience further, then you need to add some excellent accessories. The gadgets in this roundup will help you play more games and increase your VR immersion.

The SteelSeries Stratus Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller gives you a gamepad to combine with VR. It's a great tool for space-based shooters and racing games. This controller usually goes for $40, but you can get a third off of that price for Prime Day.

If you want to play some of the highest quality VR available without having to be attached to a PC with a wire, then you should grab the HTC Vive Wireless Adapter. It's $50 off for Prime Day and lets you play in an area up to 20 square feet without being wired to your PC. Just remember that if you're using it with the HTC Vive Pro that you need an adapter.

