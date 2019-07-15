There's a buzz about virtual reality these days thanks to some excellent hardware options. From PC-powered powerhouses like the HTC Vive to untethered devices like the Oculus Quest, there's never been a better time to get into VR. While many VR headsets have what they need in the box, a few smart accessories greatly enhance the VR experience. Thankfully, some great options are available as part of Amazon's Prime Day this year.

Great gamepad: SteelSeries Stratus Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller

Staff favorite

While many VR games rely on split handheld controllers, a gamepad is the best way to play certain games like space shooters and racing games. This controller's design is similar to the Xbox One, though it has both joysticks towards the bottom like the PlayStation 4. It's usually $40, but you can get it for 33 percent off on Prime Day.

$26.97 (was $39.99) at Amazon

Wireless fun: HTC Vive Wireless Adapter

Staff favorite

This adapter allows you to play your HTC Vive (or Vive Pro if you get an adapter) without having to be tethered to your PC. It has "near-zero" latency and works in areas up to 20 square feet. It's $50 off on Prime Day which is around 17 percent off.

$249.99 (was $300) at Amazon

Hanging it up: ENHANCE PC Gaming Headset Desk Hook

You can save space on your desk by adding this desk hook. It rotates 360 degrees and clamps to the side of desks or tables. It even has a small hook to keep wires organized.

$11.99 (was $14.99) at Amazon

Improving audio: HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset

These headphones support 7.1 surround sound and have a removable noise-canceling microphone. They're wired, so they're a great option for the Oculus Quest which doesn't officially support Bluetooth Audio. They're almost 20 percent off at $69.99.

$69.99 (was $83.95) at Amazon

The ones to get

If you want to take your virtual reality experience further, then you need to add some excellent accessories. The gadgets in this roundup will help you play more games and increase your VR immersion.

The SteelSeries Stratus Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller gives you a gamepad to combine with VR. It's a great tool for space-based shooters and racing games. This controller usually goes for $40, but you can get a third off of that price for Prime Day.

If you want to play some of the highest quality VR available without having to be attached to a PC with a wire, then you should grab the HTC Vive Wireless Adapter. It's $50 off for Prime Day and lets you play in an area up to 20 square feet without being wired to your PC. Just remember that if you're using it with the HTC Vive Pro that you need an adapter.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

