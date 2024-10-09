Score 33% OFF the Lenovo Tab M9 with this sweet Prime Day tablet discount

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) has the perfect screen size that's not too big or small, and you can now get this budget tablet for even less at just $99.99 on Amazon Prime Day. That's a 33% saving from the list price, making this a pretty good deal.

This deal is for the 32GB storage variant that comes with 3GB of RAM. I'd recommend spending a bit more and getting the 64GB variant with 4GB of RAM, for a slightly smoother usage experience. On the other hand, if you just need an Android tablet for automating smart home devices or streaming videos, you could save big with this Prime Day deal. As a bonus, this deal includes the official folio case, making it superb value.

Lenovo Tab M9 (2023): $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon The Lenovo Tab M9 continues to be a good budget pick, with mostly positive reviews on Amazon and decent specs. The 32GB storage moedel is now just $99.99 with this cool Prime Day deal. As great as this discount is, I'd recommend springing for the 64GB model which has 4GB RAM, which should work better with games. The Tab M9 features a 9-inch HD display, a 5,100mAh battery, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It has a premium metallic finish, the stereo speakers have Dolby Atmos enhancement, and you get an 8MP rear camera. Price comparison: Best Buy - $139.99 | Lenovo - $139.99

✅Recommended if: you need a compact Android tablet; you need a large display on the cheap; you need a value for money budget tablet.

❌Skip this deal if: you need good gaming performance; you need a sharp display; you need a tablet that charges quickly.

The Lenovo Tab M9 is an Android 12 tablet that typically costs $149.99, but you can now get it for $50 off with this Prime Day deal. This is good for those that want a basic tablet for a bit of couch surfing, checking the video feed of their front door, or catching up on streaming shows. 3GB of RAM is not ideal for Android, so doing anything other than the basic tasks might be a struggle. The 4GB variant of the Tab M9 is something worth considering, and that's something that's usually discounted too.

You'll have to manage your expectations with budget tablets as they simply cannot offer the same level of performance and features as the best Android tablets. Still, for the price, the Tab M9 offers an interesting set of features like Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers, USB-C, Wi-Fi 5, and two cameras for the front and back. The tablet is also pretty slim at 8mm and doesn't weigh much, so it should be comfortable to hold for longer durations like for reading ebooks.