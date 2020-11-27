If you've been looking to spend some of your time in quarantine learning how to play a new instrument, or want to pick up some cables or plugins for your existing setup, Black Friday is one of the best times of the year, with plenty of huge discounts on guitars, amps, and accessories. Sweetwater boasts the largest on-site inventory of any music shop in America, and a lot of that inventory is currently seeing huge discounts.

Here are some of the best deals we've found on guitars, recording devices, and guitar pedals in Sweetwater's online selection.

Black Friday Sweetwater deals