Small form factor flagship smartphones are still relatively few and far between, but one of the major pocket-friendly Android phones of the past year is the Sony Xperia 5. And right now the phone is on sale for Black Friday at Amazon UK, down more than £200 from its standard price at £479.
With a 6.1-inch display and a super-tall 21:9 aspect ratio offers easy one-handability with a decent amount of usable screen real estate. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset with 512GB of storage, and a triple-12MP camera system for wide, ultrawide and telephoto capabilities.
Sony Xperia 5 | £479 at Amazon UK
The Xperia 5 still stands up well a year on from release, and the unique 21:9 form factor lets you fit more emails, tweets or other content on the screen while still fitting easily into one hand.
Going hands-on with the Sony Xperia 5 last year, AC's Hayato Huseman was a fan of the Xperia 5's lanky form factor:
While the Xperia 5 doesn't look much smaller than the Xperia 1 on camera, it feels quite a bit more manageable in the hand, and the tall, narrow form factor works much better at this size. The lower resolution should also make for better battery life, and the Xperia 5 even supports Sony's DualShock 4 PlayStation controllers for mobile gaming.
If you're looking for a Black Friday bargain, you could do a lot worse than the pocket- (and wallet)-friendly Sony Xperia 5 at its new low price point.
