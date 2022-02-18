Presidents Day is known for having some huge sales across a wide variety of items, and this year is no different. Ahead of the big day, Microsoft has kicked off its annual sale by offering sales on a ton of items, including $70 off a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are available now for $70 off, a huge sale price that brings the total cost of the wireless earbuds all the way down to just $100. Featuring active noise cancellation, a battery life that spans up to 29 hours, and the ability to pick them up in a variety of colors (Black, White, and Bronze are available on Microsoft's site), and it's a great deal for anyone looking to either invest in some new earbuds, or replace an aging pair.

Save $70 on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $70 off The Galaxy Buds Live are some of the most unique wireless earbuds to hit the market, and also some of the best you can buy. Not only do they fit into a variety of ear shapes, they also have some of the best speakers any earbud does, and are fully kitted out with features like active noise cancellation and excellent battery life. $100 at Microsfot

Elsewhere on Microsoft's site, a ton of accessories are available on sale, including more from Samsung, as their Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Watch4 BT are both on sale for $30 off. For those looking to pick up more accessories for their computer, various Microsoft keyboards and mice are on sale, as well as some products themed more towards gamers, including Razer's Naga Trinity Wired Gaming Mouse and ROCCAT's Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard. You can view the full list of items available on sale by heading over to Microsoft's website.