One such vacuum on sale today is the RoboVac 15C Max from Anker's sub-brand Eufy. It has fallen to just $175.99 from its regular price of $260. This is a new record-low price, and you don't even need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of the savings — simply clip the on-page coupon for $84 off. The deal is limited in time and supply, so don't wait on snagging one.

One of the best ways to make the most of the Prime Day deals this year is to rid yourself of the laborious task of vacuuming. With robot vacuum cleaners now so affordable, and sales running on various models for the next couple of days, you really have no need to vacuum for yourself anymore.

With a robust infrared sensor array to detect obstacles, you can rest assured the RoboVac 15C will keep on working for up to 100 minutes without getting stuck or tipped over. Support for voice assistants, its own dedicated mobile app, and a remote control gives you the ultimate convenience.

Though there are tons of robot vaccums to choose from these days, this particular model represents great value for money even at full price. While other models in this price range may offer a suction power of up to 1,000Pa, the RoboVac 15C Max steps things up to a massive 2,000Pa. Combined with the three-brush setup, the RoboVac 15C will easily pick up all the dust and dirt in its path.

You would assume that this performance would take a toll on the battery — but the good news is that the vacuum can last up to a whopping 100 minutes on a single charge. And, it has a nice, big 0.6L dustbin to hold all the dust and dirt that it can pick up.

This thing is smart, too. It's got Wi-Fi built-in and support for voice assistants, so with a single booming command, you can get this little underling to start working. It includes a physical remote control, but really, you want to use the mobile app for all of your settings management and setting cleaning schedules.

