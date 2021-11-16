Black Friday is the best time of year to score the best deals in tech, and Samsung's early Black Friday deals are a steal and a half! No matter if you're in the market for the Galaxy Watch 4 or the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung has already knocked $50 off the price of these brand-new watches.

While that's already a great deal, Samsung is sweetening the pot by dropping in additional discounts when you bundle a new pair of Galaxy Buds earbuds to your cart. These deals are good from now until November 19 at 9am Pacific time, so be sure to act quickly if you don't want to lose this deal!

Start by heading over to our exclusive early Black Friday page listing at Samsung's website and selecting either the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, then hit the continue button.

If you've got an older smartwatch or smartphone to trade in, you'll get additional money taken off the final price of the watch. If you don't have anything to trade-in, just select no and hit continue to be taken to the bundle page.

Save up to $160 on Galaxy Watch 4 bundles