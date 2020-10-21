Black Friday is weird this year because so many retailers are trying to spread the event out. It's not just a Friday or the week of that Friday anymore. Now it's Black Friday Month, really. Sam's Club is no exception, either. Sam's Club has released its Black Friday ad, which contains its Black Friday Month plans. Get ready for November Savings Week and the Sam's Club Thanks-Savings sale! The former will feature plenty of its own discounts, but the big savings will happen closer to Black Friday for sure. You'll want to keep an eye on Sam's Club through the whole month though because it'll probably be the best time to shop there all year.

Sam's Club isn't the only retailer spreading out the savings this year, either. Most of them are from what we've seen. We know Best Buy already sort of started by calling its event that coincided with Prime Day a Black Friday savings event. Dell has deals popping right now. Walmart will have three different events between now and Black Friday. It's a great world to be in if you're an online shopper.

What are Sam's Club's Black Friday events?

The pre-Black Friday event called November Savings Week will last nine days from Nov. 7 to Nov. 15. While the savings here won't be as big as the Black Friday event later, you can bet there's going to be plenty of deals anyway. The ad shows a huge variety of items from Bluetooth headphones to jewelry to inflatable airbeds.

A few days after that, Sam's Club kicks off the Thanks-Savings sale. This event will run from Nov. 20 to Nov. 29. The ad suggests this one will also feature a lot of variety in things like jewelry, furniture, and even dog beds. There will be a whole lot more electronics on sale, though, too. Expect big deals from big brands like Arlo, iRobot, Samsung, Fitbit, and others.

What are Sam's Club's Black Friday hours?

Like most other retailers, Sam's Club stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Also all Sam's Club warehouses will be open until 8 p.m. between Nov. 22 and Dec. 25. Other than that, we do not have the exact hours. Given the major sales events are starting long before Black Friday and that they don't anticipate as big of crowds as usual, it's probably the case that Sam's Club will just open for its normal business hours. Either way, online shopping is open all the time and all of these deals will be available through the Sam's Club website.

What Sam's Club Black Friday deals are worth it?

Being a warehouse destination, Sam's Club savings events have to cover a whole lot of items. We're seeing a ton of products in the Black Friday ads beyond just electronics. It'd be a great destination for clothing, kitchen appliances, and even furniture.

Here are some of the best deals we see for Sam's Club's Black Friday:

Thanks-Savings Sale - Nov. 20 - 29

iRobot Roomba E3+ robot vacuum - $429.98 (from $500)

(from $500) Zero Gravity Chair - $999.99 (from $1,200)

(from $1,200) Fitbit Charge 4 - $89.88 (from $140)

(from $140) NBA Jam Arcade Cabinet - $399.98 (from $450)

(from $450) Bose Solo Soundbar Series II - $139.88 (from $180)

(from $180) Arlo Essential 2-camera solar panel pack - $199 (from $259)

This is a lot, but it's not all. Sam's Club's Black Friday ad only features a few of the more select items that Sam's Club really wants to advertise. You're going to find a whole lot more items going on sale over the course of both of these huge events. Keep an eye on our Black Friday hub for more information from all the other retailers.