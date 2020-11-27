If you're looking to score one of the best robot vacuums at a discounted price this Black Friday then you're in luck. One of my absolute favorite units, the Robock s6 MaxV is currently on sale for $150 off. I've tested dozens of vacuums over the last few years and this is premium option is one of the ones that has impressed me the most.

This premium robot vacuum has a camera and object-detection software to help it learn and better avoid objects in your home. You control it with an app and can even use it to check on your home like a roaming security camera when you're away. It offers excellent suction and is super easy to use.

What makes the Roborock S6 MaxV stand out from other premium robots is that it has a dual camera and employs ReactiveAI, an object detection software that allows it to better detect and avoid shoes, furniture, and other obstacles in its path. The app is well design and easy to navigate. You'll be able to set up cleaning schedules or tell the robot to start cleaning from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection of some kind. Plus, since this unit has a camera, you can control the robot and check up on your home like a roaming security camera when you're away.

All Roborock robot vacuums clean in an orderly back and forth fashion and the MaxV is no exception. It maps your home's layout during the first cleaning session so it doesn't miss any areas. Plus, you can send it to specific rooms to clean or set up no-go zones to keep it out of certain sections of your home.

It offers excellent suction and was able to pull pet fur out of my carpets. I did have to dump the dustbin out after every cleaning session. However, if you don't have pets then you likely won't have to empty as often. This particular device also has a mop attachment, so you can use it to clean your hard floors.

If you're looking for a great deal on a premium robot vacuum, then you really ought to consider picking up the Roborock S6 MaxV. We'll keep our eyes out and will continue reporting on the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals.