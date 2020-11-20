The Ring Alarm 2nd-gen 5-piece kit is down to $119.99. This kit normally sells for $200. If you consider we saw a refurb version of the 1st gen Ring Alarm drop to $100 for Prime Day, this deal is sort of ridiculous in how affordable it is. You can choose to get it with a free Echo Dot or without for the same price. The free Echo Dot version obviously adds another $50 worth of value, but it has a slower shipping time as it's back-ordered until Dec. 11.

This sale is part of a larger Black Friday sale from Amazon featuring dozens of Amazon smart devices (Ring is owned by Amazon). You'll find plenty of other things on sale including Fire TV Stick media streaming devices, Kindle e-readers, and more Ring stuff.

Stay Safe Ring Alarm 2nd-generation 5-piece kit with free Echo Dot Get it faster if you don't care about the free Echo Dot. This 5-piece kit comes with a base station, keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, and one range extender. Add other sensors and keypads and such as you need. Works with Alexa. $119.99 $200.00 $80 off See at Amazon

The 5-piece kit comes with one base station, one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, and one range extender. That's a whole lot of sensors that can all be programmed to communicate with your smartphone and your smart home. The do-it-yourself system doesn't require any professional installation either, although you can pay for professional monitoring if you want it.

The setup is easy, too. Just plug in the base station and connect it to your Wi-Fi. Then place the sensors where you want them. Once installed, you can connect the Ring Alarm to your smartphone and control it all from the free Ring App. This lets you monitor your home from anywhere, even when you're away. If you pair the system with your Amazon Alexa smart home, you can arm or disarm the alarm with your voice. You'll also get smart alerts like when your sensors detect unwanted motion.

The extra keypad and sheer amount of sensors makes this a great fit for two to four bedroom homes. You'll be able to cover every entrance if you want, and if you can't you can always buy extra sensors.