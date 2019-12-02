What you need to know
- A record-setting 39% of shoppers used a smartphone on Black Friday in 2019 versus 33% in 2018.
- Black Friday also saw a record $7.4 billion in online shopping compared to $6.2 billion last year.
- Children's toys, sports video games, and the Nintendo Switch were the top sellers.
Did you use your phone to get some Black Friday shopping done? If so, you are one of the millions of shoppers who chose to use your phone over a laptop or tablet on the biggest shopping day of the year. According to Adobe analytics via Engadget, 39% of Black Friday shopping was done on a smartphone. That's an increase over the 33% who used their phones to shop last year on Black Friday.
In addition to the record-setting phone usage, Black Friday also saw a record $7.4 billion in online shopping versus $6.2 billion in 2018. That equated to $2.9 billion being spent using smartphones compared to the $2.1 billion which was spent last year with the average order totally $168.
Best Cyber Monday 2019 Deals
This premium 2-in-1 Chromebook is a downright steal during Cyber Monday
Finish off your shopping list with these great deals
12 Black Friday deals that survived until Cyber Monday
With all that spending going on the top-five selling products on Black Friday may surprise you, or it may not if you're a parent. The top two selling products were the L.O.L Surprise Dolls and Frozen 2 toys. Third and fourth place belonged to sports games with FIFA 20 coming in just above Madden 20. Finally, the fifth most popular item on Black Friday goes to the Nintendo Switch.
Black Friday may have come and gone but the deals are far from over. Today is Cyber Monday in the U.S. and there are still plenty of deals to be had. Even better, Cyber Monday is set up specifically for us online shoppers who don't want to get out and battle the crowds. Be sure to keep an eye on our Cyber Monday page for the best tech deals around to save some money on some fantastic gifts for your friends, family, or even yourself.
These 20 awesome Cyber Monday deals will finish off your holiday shopping list
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Australia is the first to use smartphone-detecting traffic cameras
Australia is the first country to use mobile phone-detecting cameras along its roads. The government hopes it can cut road fatalities by 30% by 2021 in North South Wales by using the cameras.
T-Mobile rolls out America’s first nationwide 5G network
T-Mobile's 5G network is now live in more than 5,000 town and cities across the U.S.
Wireless Stadia Controller support for phones and PCs will arrive in 2020
You will have to wait until 2020 to be able to wirelessly connect your Pixel phone, notebook, or desktop to the Stadia Controller.
Time to get back to the table with all new board games this Black Friday
Board games are surging in popularity once again and this Black Friday there are some fantastic deals.