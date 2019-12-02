Did you use your phone to get some Black Friday shopping done? If so, you are one of the millions of shoppers who chose to use your phone over a laptop or tablet on the biggest shopping day of the year. According to Adobe analytics via Engadget, 39% of Black Friday shopping was done on a smartphone. That's an increase over the 33% who used their phones to shop last year on Black Friday.

In addition to the record-setting phone usage, Black Friday also saw a record $7.4 billion in online shopping versus $6.2 billion in 2018. That equated to $2.9 billion being spent using smartphones compared to the $2.1 billion which was spent last year with the average order totally $168.

With all that spending going on the top-five selling products on Black Friday may surprise you, or it may not if you're a parent. The top two selling products were the L.O.L Surprise Dolls and Frozen 2 toys. Third and fourth place belonged to sports games with FIFA 20 coming in just above Madden 20. Finally, the fifth most popular item on Black Friday goes to the Nintendo Switch.

Black Friday may have come and gone but the deals are far from over. Today is Cyber Monday in the U.S. and there are still plenty of deals to be had. Even better, Cyber Monday is set up specifically for us online shoppers who don't want to get out and battle the crowds. Be sure to keep an eye on our Cyber Monday page for the best tech deals around to save some money on some fantastic gifts for your friends, family, or even yourself.

These 20 awesome Cyber Monday deals will finish off your holiday shopping list

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.