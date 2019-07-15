Taotronics headphones

There is zero chance that you aren't aware of Amazon Prime Day. There is also zero chance that you have a full grasp of everything happening on Prime Day or precisely what you'll be shopping for in the massive retail event. But I have an excellent way for anyone to take advantage of Prime Day: giving previously unknown brands a shot.

Amazon doesn't want anyone to have a bad experience with a product it sells on Prime Day.

Amazon doesn't want anyone to have a bad experience with a product it sells — the company is, after all, built on the principle of customers coming first. This is taken to an extreme with products it sells on Prime Day. Whether it's selling you a pair of pants or pair of headphones, Amazon wants the products it sells associated with the "Prime" brand to be great. That means Amazon has some level of increased confidence in the products included in Prime Day — and the companies that are participating feel that the money lost deeply discounting their products for the event is worth it to get exposure to new customers.

We've seen time and time again that new brands launch exclusively on Amazon and turn into big hits with great ratings and satisfied customers aplenty. These are usually small companies that don't have the money to do advertising or brand marketing, but have managed to make great products anyway — and while you would normally be scared off by the unknown name, that doesn't mean they don't make a good product or offer a better value than the "big" brands.

Chances are if something's well-rated and available on Prime, you'll get value out of it.

And if you're going to take a shot trying a new brand you've never used or never heard of, you might as well do it when you can get a great deal. Maybe you've never considered a TV from TCL, a cheap "Wohome" soundbar for that TV, inexpensive but highly rated Taotronics headphones, phone accessories from something called "Beam Electronics", excellent Anker batteries, some effectively no-brand truly wireless earbuds, or charging accessories from "Bestek" — the list of products on Amazon with great ratings but a brand you wouldn't necessarily recognize goes on and on and on.

You just have to give 'em a shot — there's a great chance that if they're well-rated on Amazon and available on Prime Day, you won't be disappointed with the value you get out of them.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar with 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals