There is zero chance that you aren't aware of Amazon Prime Day. There is also zero chance that you have a full grasp of everything happening on Prime Day or precisely what you'll be shopping for in the massive retail event. But I have an excellent way for anyone to take advantage of Prime Day: giving previously unknown brands a shot.

Amazon doesn't want anyone to have a bad experience with a product it sells on Prime Day.

Amazon doesn't want anyone to have a bad experience with a product it sells — the company is, after all, built on the principle of customers coming first. This is taken to an extreme with products it sells on Prime Day. Whether it's selling you a pair of pants or pair of headphones, Amazon wants the products it sells associated with the "Prime" brand to be great. That means Amazon has some level of increased confidence in the products included in Prime Day — and the companies that are participating feel that the money lost deeply discounting their products for the event is worth it to get exposure to new customers.

We've seen time and time again that new brands launch exclusively on Amazon and turn into big hits with great ratings and satisfied customers aplenty. These are usually small companies that don't have the money to do advertising or brand marketing, but have managed to make great products anyway — and while you would normally be scared off by the unknown name, that doesn't mean they don't make a good product or offer a better value than the "big" brands.

Chances are if something's well-rated and available on Prime, you'll get value out of it.

And if you're going to take a shot trying a new brand you've never used or never heard of, you might as well do it when you can get a great deal. Maybe you've never considered a TV from TCL, a cheap "Wohome" soundbar for that TV, inexpensive but highly rated Taotronics headphones, phone accessories from something called "Beam Electronics", excellent Anker batteries, some effectively no-brand truly wireless earbuds, or charging accessories from "Bestek" — the list of products on Amazon with great ratings but a brand you wouldn't necessarily recognize goes on and on and on.

You just have to give 'em a shot — there's a great chance that if they're well-rated on Amazon and available on Prime Day, you won't be disappointed with the value you get out of them.

