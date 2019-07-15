While summer has barely started, the school year usually starts up earlier and earlier each year. So why not save some money while getting ready for another school year with these awesome tech deals?

Perfect computing: ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

This convertible Chromebook features a 12.5-inch screen and is touch-capable. It has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of flash storage, and has an Intel Core m3 processor, which should help you get through the school year and with other basic tasks. The all-metal body looks sleek, and it uses the universal USB-C. If you don't mind Chrome OS, this laptop is for you.

$400 (from $485) at Amazon

Carry your gear: KOPACK Waterproof Anti Theft Laptop Backpack

This sleek backpack will hold any laptop up to 15.6-inches in size. It has anti-theft features to keep your stuff safe, and also has a USB charging port for easy charging. It's also waterproof, so your gear is safe from the water.

$38 (from $46) at Amazon

Upgrade your display: ViewSonic XG2402 24-inch gaming monitor

This monitor features full 1080p resolution, so you get some clear and sharp images (although obviously not as great as 4K). It's designed for gaming, but it's still great for other graphic-intensive tasks, such as design, photography, and more. It connects with computers and Macs using HDMI, USB, and Display Port.

$200 (from $240) at Amazon

Compact soundbar: TEWELL 2-610 Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker

If you prefer to have your audio out in the open, this compact Bluetooth soundbar speaker does the job. It has a 3.5mm aux input so you can get your audio from the PC, phone, tablet, or a projector. It has 2.0 channels, and is compact enough to fit anywhere.

$24 (from $34) at Amazon

Portability matters: Acer Chromebook r11

This Chromebook is smaller than the other one we've mentioned, which is important if you prefer even more portability. It has a touchscreen, is convertible, and the screen measures at 11.6-inches. It has 4GB of RAM, 32GB storage, runs Chrome OS, and the battery lasts about 10 hours.

$200 (from $300) at Amazon

Just a tablet: Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch) - Rose Gold

The 10.5-inch screen of the iPad Pro makes it perfect for portability. This older model also features Wi-Fi and Cellular, so you can always be with a data connection instead of relying solely on Wi-Fi. This model runs the A10x fusion chip, features TouchID, has four-speaker audio, and a 12-megapixel camera.

$649 (from $929) at Amazon

Bose Corporation: Bose SoundLink II

The Bose SoundLink will immerse you in rich, deep sound. It also has an advanced microphone system so that you get crisp, clear calls even in noisy environments. It uses Bluetooth to connect to your device and will last for about 15 hours on a single charge. Considering how expensive Bose products can get, this Prime Day deal is a steal.

$159 (from $229) at Amazon

Get your tech ready for school

There's always a ton of amazing back-to-school tech deals during Amazon Prime Day, and these are some of the best we've found. If you want some recommendations, we like the Asus Chromebook Flip because it's fairly portable and packs a good amount of power for the size and price. We also like the Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch, because it's size is the perfect middle ground and it packs in all of the Pro power that we like in the bigger versions.

