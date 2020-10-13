Sign up for Amazon Prime so you're ready to take advantage of Prime Day deals like this.

Get your kids into reading with the Kindle e-reader Kids Edition on sale for $74.99 on Amazon. The Kids Edition Kindle usually sells for $110, and today's deal marks the lowest price we've ever seen by $5. Previous deals only ever dropped to $80. You'll be able to find this deal in any of the four available colors, including blue, pink, "rainbow birds," and "space station." Pick your favorite or buy one for each kid.

Get a 2019 10th-generation basic Kindle e-reader. Combine it with a year of Amazon Kids+ that includes free books and audiobooks, a durable kid-friendly cover, and Amazon's 2-year guarantee that will replace it for free when your kids inevitably kill it.

This is essentially the same as the 10th-generation Kindle that released in 2019. However, along with the e-reader you also get a full year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover that's thick and durable, and a two-year worry-free guarantee. Those are the kind of extras that are perfect for children.

The Kindle is meant for reading and pretty much only reading. It has a black and white glare-free display and a battery life that will last for weeks. There are no games, no ads, and no distractions. Give your kids the gift of a book not interupted by... anything. It also has Bluetooth so you can listen to audiobooks.

Amazon Kids+ is a subscription that normally costs $2.99 a month and will renew for that price every month after the first year. With the Kindle, you'll be able to use Amazon Kids+ to access the complete Harry Potter series, the first book from other popular series like Artemis Fowl, and more. If you have other Amazon devices that can use Amazon Kids+, you can get access to 1,000 Audible books, songs, games, and skills for kids. Your children will be able to talk to Alexa, ask her questions, check the weather, set alarms, and more. You will be able to set daily time limits, review activity, filter out songs, and more.

And the great thing about the kid version of this tablet is that it comes with that two-year worry-free guarantee. If your kids get a little too rough and break it, Amazon will replace it for free.