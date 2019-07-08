Have you tried out the Amazon App's Camera features yet? The app can identify and even let you buy a product on Amazon by simply holding your phone's camera up to it. It works as a barcode scanner too, and this month, Amazon customers with an active Prime membership can score an exclusive 20% off coupon to use toward select products when you put one of the camera's features to use before July 15. It's extremely easy to use the camera, and you'll be able to redeem the coupon afterward instantly. Best of all, this offer is available for everyone, even if you have already used the Camera features on the Amazon App before.

Currently, there are three products on which you can use the 20% coupon you'll receive, including the ASUS VivoBook F510UA that drops to $359.99 and normally sells for closer to $500, the Polk Audio RC6s In-Ceiling Stereo Speaker which falls to $80, and TP-Link's AC1200 Smart Wi-Fi Router that you can grab for $35.99 with the coupon. These products are already on sale currently thanks to the upcoming Prime Day, meaning your 20% coupon drops them even further in price. Stuck between which product you want to save on? You can return to the Amazon App tomorrow to use the Camera features again and receive another 20% coupon to use on the select items Amazon has featured on the offer page.

To get started, you'll first need to visit www.amazon.com/scanit on your mobile phone where you can download the Amazon app to your iOS or Android device. Once installed, open the app and tap the Camera icon at the end of the search bar. You'll then be prompted to allow Amazon to access your phone's camera. Once that's completed, you can start the tasks.

How to use Product Search: