The advent of the smart home has enabled users to add an element of security to their home without needing to hire a company to make it happen. There are an endless number of indoor security cameras you can buy. The only hurdle will be selecting the right one, and that just become a whole lot easier.

Prime Day has heavily discounted one of the best indoor cameras, the Blink Indoor home security camera system, making it a fantastic option to start decking out your house with some security. The Blink Indoor Camera has its price slashed by nearly 40% on Prime Day and is now down to just $50, making it a no-brainer purchase.

The problem most people run into when wondering if they should add an indoor security camera is finding a good entry-level product with the right price and right features. The Blink Indoor Camera checks every possible box. It's a wireless camera that can be accessed through your smartphone via the iOS and Android apps and has motion detectors that activate it, thereby ensuring its battery life will last you a long time.

It's a great way to start keeping tracking of who comes and who goes in your home. Most of the time that'll be you and your family, but on the off chance that someone else starts lurking around, you'll see exactly who that is. It also comes with free cloud storage to keep a catalog of videos.

