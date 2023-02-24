This Visible deal basically gives you $200 for buying the Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung's newest flagship series has been out for less than a month, and yet we've already seen some pretty spectacular Galaxy S23 deals. The issue is that most of the best promotions so far have required you to trade in an old device to get real money back, which is why we were particularly excited to see this offer from Visible. Pick up any Galaxy S23 phone and transfer your number, and the Verizon-owned carrier will give you a $200 gift card (opens in new tab) that can be used nearly anywhere online, from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon to Uber Eats and even Southwest Airlines.

All you need to do is make three months of on-time service payments and the virtual gift card will land in your email. Plus, you'll get one of the best Android phones on the market and a membership with one of our all-time favorite wireless carriers.

Get a $200 gift card from Visible — no trade-in required

As we detail in our Visible buyer's guide, the Verizon-owned prepaid carrier has two plans: the basic Visible tier that costs just $30 per month and the premium Visible Plus plan that costs $45 per month. Both give you unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's massive network, alongside unlimited hotspot data and no contracts or hidden fees whatsoever. The Visible Plus plan even gives you international calling to over 30 countries.

Suffice to say, when you pair great wireless service with a great phone and free money, we consider the deal to be a win-win-win.

Once you get your hands on your new Samsung Galaxy S23, you'll want to get all of your files over as quickly as possible. Use our step-by-step transferring Android to Android guide to make sure you don't lose any of that precious data!