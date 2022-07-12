The Galaxy S22 is even hotter with this $200 Prime Day discount

If you've been holding out on getting a new smartphone, then Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to snag a brand new one. Flagships are often too expensive, to the point where it doesn't seem worth it, but this Prime Day deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 might be too good to pass up. For a limited time, you can snag the baby flagship for just $594.99 (opens in new tab) or more than $200 off.

The Galaxy S22 has been my main driver since it launched earlier this year, and I have not looked back. It's small and pocketable with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which means you can expect top-notch performance in regular use and even gaming. And on the back are three cameras; a 50MP primary sensor, an ultrawide, and a 3x telephoto. Thanks to camera system improvements, images come out crisp and vibrant, and video capture gets a boost with even better nighttime reproduction. Not to mention some of my favorite features can be found in the Gallery app, such as the Object Eraser for fixing up photos and Scene Relighting, which can turn a static image into a 24-hour time-lapse.

At $800, the Galaxy S22 may have seemed a bit out of reach for many, but this Prime Day discount makes the phone much more attractive. As one of the best Android phones at this size and price point, you don't wanna miss out on this deal.

Green with envy

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22: $799.99 $594.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Galaxy S22 is the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung, offering one of the latest chipsets and an upgraded camera for better nighttime images. It was easy to recommend this phone at its original price, but Prime Day makes this a no-brainer.

And when you're snagging this deal, don't forget to check out some Galaxy S22 cases. You may get the phone at a steal, but you still want to protect your investment with a snazzy case. You should also grab a Galaxy S22 screen protector to avoid any unsightly scratches or scuffs on the display.

Looking for more sweet Prime Day deals besides a phone? We have guides on the best Prime Day smartwatch deals to pair with your phone, or the best Prime Day wireless earbud deals to listen to some epic playlists while you take your Galaxy S22 on the go.